After a near cancellation, the annual Christmas Luncheon for the needy and less fortunate is back on, thanks to tremendous community support.
The fifth annual meal will be Sunday, Dec. 22, at Veteran Hall, located at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City, from noon until 4 p.m.
It is free and anyone looking for a warm meal and gently used clothing or essentials is welcome to attend, said organizer Robin Burr.
Burr announced in early November that the meal would have to be cancelled due to complications, but several community members reached out offering to help.
According to Burr, a full holiday meal will be served, complete with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and more.
The event also offers attendees gently used clothes, blankets and shoes, but because she had limited time to collect this year, Burr said, they do not have as many clothing items as previous years.
“With only a month to plan, it was a mad dash to make it happen,” said Burr.
Burr said she expects more than 500 people to attend and already has several volunteers lined up to help serve the meal, including the Yuba City High School wrestling team and members of local churches.
“Every year it has gotten bigger,” said Burr. “Hopefully it continues to grow this year.”
Burr said she was shocked by the amount of community support for the luncheon and is thankful to everyone that reached out to make this happen again this year.
“With all the bad in the world it is hard to see the good sometimes, but something like this really shows you that good is still out there,” said Burr.
For more information, or to RSVP, contact Robin Burr at 491-3603 or email robinburr@yahoo.com.