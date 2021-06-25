Sutter Buttes Natural and Artisan Foods was recognized for two new products in the 2021 Specialty Food Association’s SOFI Awards competition – the second year in a row the local company has been recognized at the event.
Top “New Product” awards were given to the company for its chai spices (tea category) and French onion soup (soup category).
The SOFI (specialty outstanding food innovation) Awards celebrate culinary excellence and creativity. This year’s event was the 49th annual competition. A total of 157 winners were named across 49 categories from around the world.
“The SOFI Awards have been recognizing the best of the best in the specialty food industry since 1972,” said Laura Lozada, vice president of membership for the Specialty Food Association, in a press release. “We are so proud of our members and their perseverance during this difficult time. They continue to innovate and grow and are the foundation of our industry. The SFA is honored to recognize their creativity and the quality of their products.”
