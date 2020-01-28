Each day, hazardous materials move on trains through towns across the country, including Marysville. While transporting goods by train is generally regarded as safe, there have been major accidents in recent years, which have called safety into question.
U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, Democrat, 3rd Congressional District, recently introduced legislation to establish a safety standard for the maximum pressurization, known as volatility, of crude oil and other hazardous materials transported by rail.
“Every day we delay the implementation of a stronger safety standard for the transport of Bakken crude oil-by-rail, lives are at risk,” Garamendi said in a press release. “My bill simply requires oil companies to decrease the volatility to market levels, rather than carrying unstable products through communities.”
The “Crude by Rail Volatility Standard Act” would require all crude oil transported by rail in the U.S. to adhere to the New York Mercantile Exchange’s maximum reid vapor pressure (a common measure of volatility) of 9.5 pounds per square inch. Currently, there is no federal volatility standard for crude oil and other hazardous materials transported by rail.
According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Bakken crude oil has a higher gas content and vapor pressure than other crude oils, which means it has a higher degree of volatility and increased ignitability and flammability. Standardizing the maximum volatility for crude oil would reduce the risk of fires and explosions on trains.
In 2013, a train carrying Bakken crude oil derailed in a town in Quebec, Canada, killing 47 and destroying much of the downtown area. Further instances of explosions and derailments in the U.S. have prompted calls for more stringent standards.
Six state attorneys general, including California, issued a joint statement to the federal regulator in 2017, urging the passage of a vapor pressure standard for transporting crude oil.
“Too often the brunt of the risk is born by our most vulnerable communities,” California’s then Assistant Attorney General Reed Sato said in the statement. “In other instances, the high hazard areas are adjacent to the state’s most sensitive ecological areas.”
Local impact
Locally, Union Pacific rails run through the area. Union Pacific Media Contact Tim McMahan said the company doesn’t currently transport Bakken crude oil through Marysville.
Lena Kent, BNSF railways director of public affairs for Arizona, California, said they haven’t transported Bakken crude oil through California in years.
Train companies are responsible for maintaining the rail lines themselves, and do not have to report what materials they are shipping on any particular day.
“A lot of what goes on that rail spur, we don’t even know what it is, because they don’t need to tell us,” said Scott Bryan, emergency services manager for the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. “We’re not made aware on any given day how many rail cars are coming down the rail with Bakken crude or LP (liquid petroleum) gas.”
Bryan said the lack of communication between railway companies and OES means the Yuba-Sutter hazardous material response team always needs to be prepared.
“We have to be ready to respond, fire needs to be ready to respond to a lot of different scenarios,” Bryan said.
Linda Fire Chief Rich Webb said the hazardous response team is comprised of specially trained members from local fire stations, as well as a designated hazmat vehicle and equipment.
“We always, in the Yuba-Sutter region, have a certain amount of risk because we have the rail line that comes through our jurisdiction and are frequently carrying some type of hazardous materials,” Webb said.
If there was an accident transporting oil and other hazardous materials by rail, Bryan said the hazardous response team, along with fire departments, would be the first to respond.
“(The hazardous response team is) going to respond and help to mitigate the fire or whatever spilled,” Bryan said. “Whether they’re using materials to keep the oil in place to keep it from going to waterways, all the way to putting foam on the fire.”
While Bryan said the probability of an accident is low, he said the potential for an accident causing significant damage is high, citing the proximity of rail lines to buildings and city centers.
“I think it’s still an issue, even if we weren’t talking about crude oil. Every single day trains come through with tank cars filled with hazardous materials,” Webb said.
Bryan said he thinks standardizing the volatility levels “across the board” for crude oil and other hazardous materials, coupled with having rail companies report what they are transporting through the area, would increase emergency preparedness efforts.
“I do think that there needs to be some sort of expectation from the rail companies,” Bryan said. “... If they’re bringing some type of extremely volatile product through.”
Eric Olsen, communications director for Garamendi, said in an email that Garamendi’s bill addresses concerns raised in communities like Marysville, Davis and Dixon which could be susceptible to rail accidents.
“Passing ‘Crude by Rail Volatility Standard Act’ would provide certainty to these communities that unregulated, unsafely volatile Bakken crude is not barreling through their neighborhoods,” Olsen said in an email.
Olsen said Garamendi is working to include the bill in this year’s must-pass surface transportation reauthorization, which he said the House is expected to take up before this summer.