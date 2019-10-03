Yuba City resident Satnam Singh drove to Texas to help after Hurricane Harvey ravaged parts of the state in 2017. He worked with Sandeep Dhaliwal, a Harris County, Texas, deputy who was killed during a Sept. 25 traffic stop.
Dhaliwal, 41, attracted national attention in 2015 when he was allowed to wear his articles of faith while on duty, including his turban and his beard.
“Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was a cherished and well-respected individual in the Harris County community and greater-Houston community,” Satnam Singh said. “Deputy Dhaliwal was the first to welcome me to the area and he immediately coordinated efforts to provide relief.”
Singh was one of many in Yuba City’s Sikh community who had organized truckloads of supplies to be delivered to hurricane victims.
“Since Dhaliwal is plugged into the local community, he knew where the areas of the largest needs were,” Singh said. “He escorted me to a low-income apartment complex where many people were waiting four to five days for water and food supplies.”
Singh said the response from the residents was powerful.
“When they saw us arrive with help, they were overcome with gratitude,” he said. “The office manager became emotional and they were in tears as they thanked us for helping them. The manager also asked, ‘Who are you guys? Where did you come from?’”
Singh recalled Dhaliwal consoling the woman and explaining some details about Sikhism.
“We’re from the Sikh community and here to help out,” Singh recalled Dhaliwal saying. “He also taught them about Sikhism and helped to build a bridge between the two communities.”
Afterwards, they delivered more supplies to other areas in need.
“This is what Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal is best known for -- helping those who need the most help and are forgotten,” he said. “Dhaliwal takes personal responsibility for ensuring everything is done.”
During Singh’s four days helping in Texas, he said Dhaliwal stayed in high spirits and motivated others.
“We have lost a true gem and hope others can find inspiration to continue the type of work Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal had started,” Singh said.
Singh is organizing a candlelight vigil on Saturday in Yuba City in honor of Deputy Dhaliwal.