In preparation of temperatures reaching triple-digits this week, Yuba City’s St. Andrew Presbyterian Church is make a cooling center available for the public to use starting on Thursday.
The church will open up its youth center from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and on any subsequent days when the temperature reaches near 100 degrees for three days or more.
As of right now, the National Weather Service forecasts the high to reach 96 degrees on Wednesday, and 98 on both Thursday and Friday.
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church organizer Dianne Bryant said smoking will not be permitted inside the church, nor any form of drugs or alcohol. In addition, Bryant said anybody who appears to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol will not be allowed into the church.
Water will be provided, but snacks will need to be donated, Bryant said.
The high temperatures are expected to continue around 100 degrees through Monday, according to the weather service.
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church is located at 1390 Franklin Road in Yuba City.