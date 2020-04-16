The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area remained stagnant since Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bi-County Health Office.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 39 confirmed cases – 24 in Sutter County and 15 in Yuba County.
Three local residents have died from the virus.
A total of 1,150 people have been tested to date. Fifteen Yuba-Sutter residents have recovered after testing positive and hospitalized patients remain at zero.
The most recent COVID-19 figures are updated daily around 5 p.m. by the Bi-County Health Office, which can be found at www.bepreparedyuba.org and www.bepreparedsutter.org.