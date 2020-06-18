Local law enforcement are relieved at the upcoming expiration of the statewide emergency court order, which temporarily set cash bail at $0 for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.
The California Judicial Council authorized the order in April to mitigate the jail population during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide order expires Saturday, leaving individual county superior courts to determine whether to continue with zero bail or return to the misdemeanor bail schedule.
Since its enactment on April 13, Yuba-Sutter law enforcement agencies have been critical of the order, citing concerns over repeat offenders. The impacts were seen locally with incidents like an attempted assault on a Sutter County Sheriff’s deputy and re-offenders arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, according to a previous Appeal-Democrat report.
Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said in an email that the Yuba County Superior Court will resume the standard bail schedule on June 20.
“The Judicial Council’s move to implement a one-size-fits-all approach and reduce the presumptive cash bail amount for most felony and misdemeanor offenses to $0 was unwelcome in Yuba County from the start,” Curry said. “The standard bail schedule set by the Yuba County Superior Court will control again ... the bail schedule is still available on the Yuba Court’s website.”
The Sutter County Superior Court will revert back to the bail schedule that was in effect before the zero bail schedule, said Sutter County Superior Court Executive Officer Stephanie Hansel in an email.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said there were only three re-arrests during the zero-bail order, and said two out of the three arrests were the same person who violated a domestic restraining order.
Overall, Smallwood said, crime statistics, especially crimes like theft, have decreased since the pandemic started.
“Our crime stats went down, calls for service, domestic and so forth went down,” Smallwood said. “I don’t know if it was because thefts went down because people were home, so people couldn’t steal from them.”