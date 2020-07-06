Search continues for murder suspect
The search continues for a man suspected of murder for a fatal motorcycle accident, as well as a shooting and attempted murder.
William Henson, 35, Marysville is suspected of killing Michael Sanchez, 44, of Yuba City by hitting Sanchez’s motorcycle with his car the night of June 30. Henson allegedly hit Sanchez while he fled a motel parking lot, where he’d allegedly fired at a woman’s car, injuring her.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said Sanchez’ autopsy would be completed Monday to determine the cause of death.
Henson is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, who stands 5-foot-9 inches tall and is 135 pounds, according to previous reports. He has multiple tattoos on his face and neck.
The sheriff’s office said Henson is potentially armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Henson should call 911 and not approach him. Additional information about the incident can call 749-7777 or email the sheriff’s tip line found at sheriff.co.yuba.ca.us/Services/tip.aspx.
Trial to start in November for man charged with murder
A trial is scheduled to start in November for a Rancho Cordova man charged with murder, robbery, burglary, vehicle theft and accessory related to the 2019 killing of a Marysville woman.
Jesse Jaramillo, 30, was arrested in September 2019 after Karina Yasmin Paez Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head after a report of burglary at her residence, it was reported.
Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said Jaramillo’s trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 3 in Yuba County Superior Court.
Jaramillo is currently in Yuba County Jail with bail set at $80,000.
Trial scheduled next year for man charged in car-to-car shooting
A jury trial is scheduled to start next March for a man charged in a car-to-car shooting, which left one person dead.
Avery Sanchez, 21, is charged with the murder of Alejandro Escobar, 36, of Sacramento. The 2019 shooting left another individual injured. Sanchez appeared via video conference in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday for a trial setting conference.
The trial is scheduled to start on March 2 to allow for time to gather interviews and evidence. Sanchez’ attorney Roberto Marquez said he estimated the trial will take between two and three weeks to complete.
Sanchez is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court for a discovery compliance hearing on December 14 at 1:30 p.m. He remains in Yuba County Jail without bail.