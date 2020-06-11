Man pleads not guilty to child sex crimes
A Yuba City man pleaded not guilty to committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, sexually penetrating a victim under 14, and oral copulation on a person under 14.
On May 29, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor. An investigation led to the arrest of Buddie Raymond Minnick, 45, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Sutter County detectives determined that Minnick had been working in Solano County and he was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnick was arraigned on Thursday in Sutter County Superior Court and will return on June 17 at 1:30 p.m. for a pre-hearing conference. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on June 19. As of late Thursday, Minnick remained in Sutter County Jail on $100,000 bail.
Man arrested for identity theft, burglary
A Yuba City man was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office for possession of stolen property, commercial burglary, identity theft, and fraud, according to a news release.
On May 27, Palwinder Singh Mann, 31, was located by sheriff’s office detectives inside Tri-Counties Bank attempting to cash a fraudulent check belonging to the person whose identity Mann had allegedly stolen. He was arrested without incident and a search found Mann in possession of a forged check, the other person’s identity as well as methamphetamine.
Mann’s bail was set at $0 due to guidelines from the Judicial Council of California and he was released. He is to appear in Sutter County Superior Court on July 29.
In March, Mann was arrested by the Marysville Police Department for conspiracy to commit bank robbery and the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged him with being a former felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, altering the serial number on a firearm, forgery, and entering a businesses with the intent to commit larceny.
He was arrested after an employee at a bank in the 700 block of E St., Marysville, reported to police that a suspicious looking man was trying to cash a stolen check. Mann was booked into Yuba County Jail, but posted $50,000 bail on April 9.
Mann has a pre-hearing conference scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 24 in Yuba County Superior Court.
Homeless man pleads no contest to sexual assault
A homeless man pleaded no contest to assaulting a victim with the intent to commit a sexual offense.
Alfonso Ferrer, 33, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on May 14 after a victim reported Ferrer had assaulted her in the railroad trestle tunnel on B Street and 17th Street. Video footage of the incident and still photos from video led to Ferrer being identified as the suspect.
Ferrer was charged with one count of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. On Thursday, Ferrer appeared in Yuba County Superior Court from Yuba County Jail via video conference call and pleaded no contest to the felony count of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense.
The charge carries a sentence of two, four or six years in state prison. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ordered the probation department to complete a report, which will be used by the judge presiding over the sentencing to determine the length of the sentence. Wirtschafter told Ferrer that it would be extremely unlikely he would be granted probation.
Ferrer will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on July 20 and remains in custody.
Yuba City woman arraigned on burglary charges
A Yuba City woman had not guilty pleas entered on her behalf to charges of second degree burglary, possession of ammunition when prohibited from possessing a firearm, and possession of burglary tools.
Magdalena Stricklin, 27, was arrested on Saturday morning after being found sleeping in a vehicle on the property of a car dealership on North Beale Road. A window at the business had been forced open and keys to another vehicle were missing. She was in possession of items that had allegedly been taken from the office and had a pair of pliers and a flashlight in her jacket pocket. A screwdriver was found on the ground, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The alleged burglary took place after Stricklin had been released from jail less than eight hours earlier. She had been detained following a vehicle pursuit with deputies. Stricklin was driving without headlights and when a deputy attempted to make a stop, she failed to yield and traveled at speeds of 65 and 90 miles per hour in 35 mph zones and ran multiple stop signs, according to Carbah.
On Monday, Stricklin had not guilty pleas entered to a felony evading charge and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license. On Thursday, Stricklin was arraigned on her new charges that carry up to seven years in prison. She is scheduled to appear for a pre-hearing conference for both cases on June 24 at 9 a.m. and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.
As of late Thursday, Stricklin remains in Yuba County Jail on $40,000 bail.