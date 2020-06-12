Driver charged with hitting CHP officer to face trial
The man charged with driving drunk and hitting a California Highway Patrol officer will have his jury trial scheduled on Aug. 10.
Lucas Nelson, 21, is facing charges of driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury, and hit and run resulting in death or serious injury. It is alleged that on Oct. 19, 2019, Nelson was drunk and driving at a high rate of speed when he struck Officer David Gordon while Gordon and his partner were directing traffic on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing.
Gordon suffered breaks to his legs, pelvis, face, jaw and shoulder blade. After spending four months in the hospital, Gordon was released in February.
At a preliminary hearing in May, Judge Susan Green dismissed one count of resisting arrest that was originally charged against Nelson. On Friday, Nelson appeared in Sutter County Superior Court for an arraignment on the information presented at the preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty. A trial setting conference was scheduled for Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
Nelson has been out of custody since posting bail on the day of his arrest.
YC man headed for trial for stalking, threats
A Yuba City man charged in two cases with stalking and other charges will be headed to trial following a preliminary hearing on Friday.
Christopher Ramos Savage, 32, was charged with stalking, victim intimidation, and making criminal threats. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Savage on April 27 and after he posted bail he is alleged to have continued to stalk the same victim and was charged with burglary.
The victim in the case testified in court on Friday and described Savage threatening her when she went to the courthouse on April 27 for a hearing about making a restraining order filed against him permanent. She also described Savage calling and texting her hundreds of times after he was ordered not to contact her.
After his arrest, Savage continued to attempt to make contact, according to the victim. On May 4, the victim said she went to the house she was in the process of moving out of and saw Savage walking out of the garage when he was not supposed to be at the residence. Savage had been charged with burglary for that incident, but Judge Susan Green dismissed it.
Three Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies also testified during the hearing. Savage’s attorney Norman Hansen called into question the victim’s credibility at the conclusion of the hearing.
“I find her to be incredibly unbelievable,” Hansen said.
He also described her as a “great actress” and said he expects her to face perjury charges for the testimony she gave on Friday. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride defended the victim’s testimony saying some of Hansen’s questioning painted her in an unfair light.
Green reduced Savage’s bail from $1.1 million to $150,000. Savage will next appear in court for an arraignment on the information on June 22 at 9 a.m.