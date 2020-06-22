Olivehurst man to be tried for rape next year
The jury trial of an Olivehurst man charged with the rape of a drugged victim and unlawful sexual intercourse with a victim three years younger was set for January of next year in Yuba County Superior Court.
On June 9, 2019, Jose Gutierrez, 55, is alleged to have raped an inebriated female victim at a graduation party at a residence in the 1700 block of Crystal Court, Olivehurst. He reportedly fled to Mexico but after returning to the country he was arrested in Sacramento. Gutierrez has been out of custody since July when he posted $100,000 bail.
During a hearing in Yuba County Superior Court Friday, his jury trial was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26, 2021. A trial had originally been scheduled for April 21 and then May 18 before being rescheduled.
Yuba City man to be tried in August for stalking
The trial of a Yuba City man charged with stalking, threatening a victim, and threatening to commit a crime will start in August.
Christopher Savage, 32, was arrested on April 27 after allegedly calling and texting a woman hundreds of times after he was ordered not to contact her. In addition, Savage allegedly threatened the victim at the courthouse when she had come to court to extend a restraining order that had previously been ordered.
Savage posted bail and allegedly continued to stalk the victim leading to his arrest on May 5. At a preliminary hearing on June 12, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Susan Green dismissed a charge of burglary filed against Savage, but held him to answer on all other charges.
At a hearing Monday, Savage’s trial was set for Aug. 18. It will begin at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. Savage remains in Sutter County Jail on $150,000 bail.
Pretrial conference set for man accused of domestic violence
An Olivehurst man accused of domestic violence will have a pretrial conference next month in Yuba County Superior Court to determine a jury trial date.
Lloyd Lewis, 38, allegedly hit a woman and her son, and made criminal threats while brandishing a knife during an incident on April 5.
At his arraignment on Monday, Lewis’ attorney entered not guilty pleas and denials on Lewis’ behalf for felony counts of inflicting corporal injury and making criminal threats, and misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and brandishing a deadly weapon.
Lewis is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court on July 13 at 9 a.m. for a pretrial conference. Lewis is currently out of custody on bond.
Marysville man to be tried in August for carjacking
A Marysville man charged with carjacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and stalking will face a jury trial in August.
In February, Vincent Soto-Gonzalez, 25, allegedly hid in the back of a victim’s car and while she was driving, he popped up and pointed a gun at her. The victim escaped at a nearby intersection when the car stopped, at which point Soto-Gonzalez allegedly drove the car away. The Yuba City Police Department arrested Soto-Gonzalez later on with assistance from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT team.
In March, a judge ruled there was enough evidence for the case against Soto-Gonzalez to go to trial. The trial was originally scheduled to take place on May 12. Due to jury trials in the state being suspended because of COVID-19, the trial was rescheduled to June 16. The June date was also vacated.
On Monday, Soto-Gonzalez appeared in Sutter County Superior Court via video conference and his attorney Roberto Marquez asked that the trial be set for Aug. 4. Soto-Gonzalez remains in Sutter County Jail on $300,000 bail.
Linda man pleads not guilty to charges of lewd acts
A Linda man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, and one misdemeanor count of child molestation.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerardo Zambrano, 39, last week after an investigation. Zambrano’s charges are for acts committed against a teenage girl between February 2016 and February 2018.
Zambrano was arraigned in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday and is scheduled to next appear in court on Friday for a prehearing conference. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2 at 9 a.m. At the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence for the case against Zambrano to go to trial. As of late Monday, he remains in Yuba County Jail on $225,000 bail.