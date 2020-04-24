Yuba City man arrested for vehicle theft
A Yuba City man was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle and drug related charges, according to a news release.
At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop of a reported stolen vehicle on Live Oak Boulevard and Pease Road in Yuba City. Kenneth Morgan Terrell, 48, was taken into custody.
The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner. Terrell was booked into Sutter County Jail but has since posted bail and been released, according to the release.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 22 in Sutter County Superior Court.
Live Oak man arrested for sexual contact with minor
A Live Oak man was arrested by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, two counts of penetration with a foreign object on a minor victim, and four counts of oral copulation on a minor victim.
The sheriff’s office received information earlier this month that Dominick Kelly, 25, of Live Oak, had a sexual relationship with a minor victim in the Oroville area, according to a news release. Detectives located Kelly sitting in a car that was parked in the driveway of a residence in Palermo. Kelly fled on foot and ran into a residence. After a brief pursuit, Kelly was arrested without incident.
Kelly was booked into Butte County Jail and is being held on $600,000 bail.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Mariah Smith at 538-7671.