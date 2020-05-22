Man found not guilty in sex abuse trial
A jury found a Marysville man not guilty of the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, according to Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft.
The trial of Adrian Angel, 35, started in March, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed on Tuesday with the defense presenting its case. Angel had been charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse after a 20-year-old woman came forward alleging Angel had abused her on multiple occasions when she was between the ages of 12 and 14.
Attorneys gave closing arguments on Thursday and the jury began deliberating around 5 p.m. The jury returned its verdict around 11 a.m. Friday. Angel had been out of custody since bailing out of custody a few days after being arrested in April 2019.
Man arrested for unlawful sex with minor
The Marysville Police Department arrested a Marysville man for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to a press release.
On Wednesday, detectives interviewed a 15-year-old female victim after receiving a report of a suspect having unlawful sex with a minor. On Thursday afternoon, Lael Adrian Leal, 20, arrived at the police department wanting to talk to detectives about the investigation. After further investigation, Leal was arrested, according to the release.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail on Thursday and as of late Friday remained in custody on $145,000 bail.