Madeline Meyer grew up on a dairy farm in Michigan and through connections with her college professors now works at Tollcrest Dairy in Wheatland.
On Dec. 8, Meyer, 22, won the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet during the California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Sacramento. Meyer represented Yuba County in the final four that took place on day three of a four-day meeting.
To get to the final four, Meyer had to submit an entry on YouTube and then participate in a discussion via video conference. At each stage, contestants were given a different topic to discuss within the agriculture industry. Meyer said the idea is for the discussion to mirror a committee meeting instead of a debate. Topics included international trade, sustainability, rural economies, rural connectivity and natural disasters.
The final round question was about how to use big data in agriculture. Meyer said judges score contestants based on a rubric that rewards problem solving analysis and coming up with a solution to a certain issue. Despite winning, Meyer said she still hasn’t seen her scorecard.
“I really wasn’t expecting to win,” Meyer said. “For once in my life I didn’t talk too much.”
Meyer received $5,000 for winning the competition.
Meyer graduated from Michigan State in May with a degree in animal science and a minor in food processing. She said California is the number one state in terms of the diversity of agriculture commodities and Michigan is number two. Both states have over 300 different commodities, according to Meyer.
“It’s been fun to learn about that,” Meyer said. “We have very different products.”
Meyer is one of the assistant managers at Tollcrest Dairy and said her day starts off by checking in with her boss Sean Tollenaar to see what her tasks will be. Some of her responsibilities include working with calves, breeding, moving cows around, improving efficiencies, and creating higher milk production.
“I do a little bit of everything,” Meyer said. “... Every day is different. That’s what I love about the industry.”
One thing Meyer is adjusting to during her first winter in California is having mud on the ground instead of snow.
“I’m used to the ground being frozen,” Meyer said.
For now, Meyer will continue to work in California but said at some point she does hope to move back to Michigan and work in the dairy industry in her home state.