The California Department of Education recently released guidelines on reopening schools.
Schools have been closed since about mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, California has been implementing a phased-reopening plan.
“It’s good to have guidance on the expectations for working with our local public health officials and stakeholders to figure out a plan for reopening schools,” said Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District.
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, said the most notable components of the “Stronger Together Reopening Guidelines” are the checklists, essential questions to consider when formulating a reopening plan, and examples of best practices.
Cena said MJUSD is working to digest the information and understand all of the guidelines, as well as prepare for potential additional expenses and working with varying stakeholders on what system will work best.
“The main thing would be keeping in mind what got us in this situation, which is COVID-19 and that really what we’re trying to do is prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that we’re trying to design an educational program where we can have as much direct participation between students and teachers while we transition into instructional delivery models as the influx of the spread changes from surges to declines and that having a system that can transition as the spread changes,” Cena said.
Cena said the guidance addresses social distancing by keeping students and teachers six feet apart and recommending adults and students wear facial coverings, particularly when they’re not able to be six feet apart.
“The requirement to maintain physical distancing of six feet dramatically alters the way we are used to seeing our schools – from transportation, to classrooms, to meal times, to recess and basic daily operations,” Osumi said.
Cena said the guidance also talks about emphasizing washing and sanitizing hands; checking adults and students as they go into the school, both with visual wellness checks and direct checks utilizing no-touch thermometers; keeping students social distanced on buses as well; making sure students are spread out during lunches and more.
He said the guidance also talks about three models – a more traditional in-classroom model; another model where, depending on the size of the classroom, there’s a rotation of students in-classroom some days and utilizing distance learning on others; and a distance learning model, which could be utilized in the event of a coronavirus infection surge.
“Schools are recommended to be prepared to deliver instruction in any combination of these at any time depending on the spread in that community,” Cena said. “... We’ll continue to survey stakeholders and also, once our plans become clearer, we’ll make a concerted effort to communicate with families.”
Osumi said the district is currently working on a return-to-school plan that incorporates different scenarios that could be implemented depending on local conditions and health guidelines.
YCUSD is also utilizing parent survey results to help drive their decision-making process in developing guidelines that can best meet the needs of their families, she said.
Cena said that there are challenges the district could face when reopening.
There are potential extra expenses for cleaning materials, added personnel at a time and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget – which hasn’t been determined yet – includes cuts for education.
“The biggest challenge districts are facing right now is the development of reopening plans that allow us to safely reopen during a time when district budgets are being reduced,” Osumi said.
Osumi said districts anticipate there could be learning gaps for some students due to the coronavirus situation.
“Our teachers worked very hard to meet the needs of our students but this was all new for everyone, including our families,” she said.
YCUSD plans to begin the year by assessing students’ needs and putting plans in place to ensure that critical skills are reviewed as they move into the new year, she said. Students will also receive intervention and support as needed to get back on track.
Marysville Joint Unified School District schools are scheduled to start the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 12.
Yuba City Unified School District schools are scheduled to begin on Aug. 12, with the exception of Albert Powell Continuation High School and Yuba City Independence Academy, which will start on Aug. 6.