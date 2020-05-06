After announcing plans to only have virtual graduation ceremonies this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District said they are going to try and work on a plan for having some sort of in-person celebrations along with the virtual ceremonies.
Alexus Leyno, a senior at River Valley High School, was part of a group of seniors who participated in a protest on Monday and Tuesday that was organized after the district announced plans for virtual graduation.
Leyno said the idea of not having an in-person graduation was heartbreaking for the seniors but now she’s glad that the district heard their message.
“We’re willing to work with the district, I know our (Associated Student Body) and our principal are willing to work with the district,” Leyno said. “We just really want to make sure we get what we deserve at the end of the day for working so hard in school for 12 years. We’re willing to wait, that was our main message, not now, but later and we’re glad that (the district) took in that message.”
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD, said the district had planned the virtual graduations because they were concerned about what the future would look like for the seniors, as well as the state and local orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said after the plans were announced, seniors and parents reached out to the district, so she met with the senior class president and ASB president, as well as high school principals, to discuss what a postponed in-person graduation ceremony could look like.
Osumi said the students brought a couple of proposals.
One of the ideas was to have ceremonies over multiple days in July to allow social distancing – such as two days for Yuba City High School graduates and two days for River Valley High School graduates.
The other idea was to do a drive-through car parade over multiple days – where the students could decorate their cars, drive up with their families and get their diplomas.
However, since it’s unknown what restrictions will be in place, plans are still in the works.
“We would be working with our senior class as we get closer and know about what the orders will be,” Osumi said. “It’s really about them and what they want.”
Osumi said there will still be a virtual graduation as well because some students may not be able to attend the postponed celebration due to things like military commitments or college plans.
“(The seniors) were amazing in terms of wanting to make sure all the kids are represented. They understood that safety of the students was the first priority,” Osumi said. “… I’m really proud of our seniors … They have shown a level of maturity and understanding and advocated for themselves.”
The virtual ceremonies were scheduled to take place on June 4 and 5, however, Osumi said they may be pushed back a bit to make sure all of the students are able to have their caps and gowns and get their photographs taken.
“I’m happier to just have a little bit of hope, I just wanted (the district) to feel for us and now that I know they’re trying, it just makes us feel a little better,” said Athena Ayala, a senior at River Valley High School.
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Marysville Joint Unified School District announced in a message sent to parents and graduating students that there will be both a virtual graduation and a drive-through ceremony.
Schools will have their graduation ceremony videotaped over the next few weeks with music, speeches, class awards and a video processional, including all students where they can tape a short segment or produce a captioned still photo in their cap and gown.
Each school’s principal will be providing specifics regarding logistics, according to the message.
Each high school is also planning to host a live-streamed, drive-through diploma pick-up and photo opportunity for students in their caps and gowns so they can cross the stage on their home field or campus.
Each graduate will be allowed one vehicle and one person can get out of the vehicle to take a picture of the graduate.
Social distancing, along with other safety protocols, will be observed.
Specific dates and times were not provided in the message.
Live Oak Unified School District
Mathew Gulbrandsen, superintendent of Live Oak Unified School District, said they are still working on solidifying plans for the local graduations.
Gulbrandsen said they will be doing some sort of in-person ceremony that meets safety requirements – such as social distancing.
He said the goal is to have the ceremonies in the first week of June.
East Nicolaus High School District
Mark Beebe, superintendent/principal of East Nicolaus High School District, said they have a few different events planned for seniors.
On June 5, which is the scheduled graduation day, they’re planning to have a parade where the students and their families drive to the high school and onto the track where they’ll line up in their vehicles and each student will individually walk up on the stage and get their diploma.
However, plans are still in the works, he said. They’re also hoping to have a more traditional ceremony at a later time – possibly at the end of June or July.
Beebe said this is subject to change, however, based on the regulations.
Sutter Union High School District
Ryan Robison, superintendent/principal of Sutter Union High School District, said graduation is planned to take place on June 5 at 7:30 p.m.
He said what it looks like is still in the works but it’s planned that students will each get two guests and there will be social distancing for the graduates as well.
The stadium where the ceremony will take place is large enough to where people can be spread out enough to accommodate social distancing, Robison said.
They will continue to evaluate as graduation gets closer as this is a fluid situation, he said.
Wheatland Union High School District
Wheatland Union High School District will have both virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies.
Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said some students may not be able to attend the postponed in-person ceremony due to other priorities – such as military commitments and post-secondary education plans.
The in-person ceremony is scheduled for July 24 at the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland. The Edward P. Duplex Continuation School ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. and the Wheatland Union High School ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m.
The virtual graduation will feature a snippet from each graduate in their cap and gown along with a “shout out” to the senior class – the virtual graduation video will be distributed after the in-person ceremony.
Pierce Joint Unified School District
Carol Geyer, superintendent for Pierce Joint Unified School District, said the district is still looking at a modified graduation celebration at this time but would be able to pivot quickly if regulations ease enough to allow a typical in-person graduation.
The modified graduation for Pierce Union High School is currently scheduled for May 29 but the time has yet to be determined.
“Right now we are planning a Facebook Live event where students pull up in their cars and get out to walk across the stage and get their diploma while their name is being read,” said Geyer. “Speeches will be given. It should be similar to a typical graduation ceremony.”
Geyer said the district is working to get encroachment permits so that students can get back into their vehicles with their families following the ceremony and parade through town to conclude the ceremony.
The PUHS graduation is typically held on the lawn at the end of the campus, but it may be moved to the football stadium this year to allow for social distancing during an in-person ceremony, should that be allowed to happen, Geyer said.