Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease remains the No. 1 killer among men, women, and people of racial and ethnic groups in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC estimates that one person every 36 seconds – 659,000 annually – dies from cardiovascular disease each year.
February is American Heart Month, and as a way to raise awareness doctors and hospital administrators spend time detailing risk factors and ways to keep your heart in a healthy state.
Dr. Patrick Griffith, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital in Marysville, described heart failure as an advanced stage of coronary and valve disease. While it mostly affects older individuals, Dr. Griffith said people of all ages need to be cognizant of the disease.
“I would say that when you’re born,” Griffith said. “Disease of the coronary vessels has been documented in children as young as nine and 10 years of age, but their symptoms may not manifest for the next 20 years. The only risk factor that you cannot avoid is family history, but the others are avoidable.”
Griffith said several ways to keep your heart pumping well are to eat well, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and try out meditation.
“I believe it is very important to develop the habits that create a healthy environment,” Griffith said. “For example today there is an increasing amount of salt that is in food, mostly processed. If one avoids salt (and processed foods) for two to three months they find a desire for salt is no longer present (because) the inflammatory environment that salt creates in the body is significantly reduced and it is easier to lose weight and reduce blood pressure.”
What about sleep and meditation?
“Maintaining an appropriate amount of sleep on a daily basis has also been documented to be very beneficial,” Griffith said. “Lack of sleep increases the risk for coronary artery disease, and the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Meditation helps one to reduce stress, control anxiety, advance emotional health and self-awareness, lengthen attention span, decrease blood pressure, and generate kindness for yourself and others.”
Much like other issues, heart disease is not always detected with symptoms, Griffith said.
“Approximately 50 percent of patients with heart disease, specifically coronary pathology, have symptoms. These include fatigue and lack of energy, chest pain or tightness, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, nausea, or diaphoresis/sweating,” Griffith said. “Unfortunately 40-50 percent of patients have no symptoms or lack awareness that they are symptomatic.”
So how does a person create a healthy daily environment?
Giffith said it’s important to be aware of risk factors known to the medical community for increasing one’s susceptibility to heart failure.
The risk factors, Griffith said, include hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking history, obesity, and known family history.
He said it’s important to become aware at an early age.
“It has been studied and well documented that based on your habits you live the highest quality and quantity of life,” Griffith said.