Two events are planned this weekend in the Yuba-Sutter area as part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative.
Local efforts are being made along with “hundreds of community groups and thousands of volunteers” who will be cleaning neighborhoods, parks, creeks, rivers and roadways throughout the state during “Clean California Community Days,” which started on March 17 and will run through March 27, officials with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said.
On Tuesday, volunteers with SAYLove and Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter were at Ellis Lake in Marysville helping to clean up the area – removing trash and debris from areas around the lake.
On Saturday, Recology and the city of Yuba City will host a “Clean Up Day” at the Kmart parking lot at 850 Gray Ave. in Yuba City. The event is for Yuba City residents only, officials said. To take part in the day, Recology Yuba-Sutter will require a utility bill for proof of residence. Those who take part will be responsible for loading and unloading any items they wish to dispose of.
According to information provided by the city, no vehicle or other lead-acid batteries will be accepted and no hazardous materials will be taken at the site. No commercial dumping or salvaging will be allowed either.
Items that will be accepted at the Yuba City event include trash, scrap metal, a limit of two appliances, old furniture, yard debris, tires, and mattresses and box springs. The event is expected to last from 8 a.m. to noon.
Also on Saturday, Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” in Linda for both Yuba and Sutter county residents.
“Our district is currently hosting free monthly Dump Day events throughout our 11 counties,” Caltrans said. “Dump Day events are organized to further Caltrans’ goal of keeping California highways litter-free as part of the Clean California Initiative. Please note: events may be rescheduled or cancelled due to maintenance needs, including winter operations, or may close early due to capacity restraints.”
On Saturday, the Dump Day will be from 7 a.m. to noon, or until capacity is reached, and it will take place at 1001 N. Beale Road in Linda. During the day, Caltrans will have staff on site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge.
According to Caltrans, the following items will be accepted on a limited basis during the event:
– Tires: up to four each per vehicle
– Mattresses: including box springs and futon mattresses, detached from frame or base (up to four each per vehicle)
– Household appliances: up to two each per vehicle – but Caltrans is not able to accept microwaves, refrigerators, or freezers
The following items will not be accepted at the Caltrans event:
– Hazardous materials such as batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.
– E-waste or universal waste such as televisions, video equipment, computer monitors, electronic devices of any kind
– Concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, or sand
Residents can visit https://bit.ly/3r4jDKo to find information about the disposal of household hazardous waste.