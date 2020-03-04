County offices continue election work
While election day has past, the work at county election offices continues over the next several days as ballots that were dropped off late Tuesday and mailed in are counted.
Sutter County Elections Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said polling places got busier from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and no issues came up with the new voting machines.
“Everything went smoothly, Johnston said.
On Wednesday, mail-in ballots were dropped off at the election office by the post office as well as ballots that were dropped off at polling places on Tuesday. Johnston said the next step is to batch the ballots by precinct and begin opening ballots and conducting signature verification prior to running ballots through the counting machines.
“We try to get another set of results out as quickly as possible,” Johnston said.
The election office has until this Friday to collect and count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Johnston is expecting a lot of ballots to come in at the very last minute because of voters holding on to their ballots longer, waiting to see if their candidate is still in the race. The time when final results are available will depend on how many ballots are still on their way.
Yuba County did not update any results on Wednesday, according to election Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen.
“Today (Wednesday) is mostly organizing our equipment, getting it back home,” Hansen said.
The organizing included processing ballots and completing an unprocessed ballot report. Hansen said ballots were dropped off all over the county and some may have been left in a district different than the one the voter is from, making it difficult for the county to provide updated results.
“We’ve got over 4,000 ballots still to process,” said Hansen estimating how much work was still left to do.
Like Sutter County, polling places got busier in Yuba County in the evening. Hansen said she was particularly pleased with how the new voting machines worked and how many people asked to use them.
“We got a lot of positive comments,” Hansen said. “I was pleasantly surprised.”
In addition, Hansen said the counting of ballots Tuesday night went “really well.”
–David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Sutter Co. supervisor races as they stand
The Sutter County Elections Office did not update their tally on Tuesday, leaving the current results as they were at the end of election night.
There are three seats on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors up for election – District 1, District 4 and District 5. Results are expected to change in the coming days as election offices continue to tally provisional ballots and vote by mail ballots that were turned in last minute.
For the District 1 race, Nick Micheli is in the lead with 1,883 votes, or 68.6 percent of the total vote. Incumbent Ron Sullenger received 862 votes, or 31.4 percent of the 2,745 votes cast.
In District 4, Karm Bains is leading the race with 43.55 percent of the vote, or 1,400 votes. It appears the race is headed to a runoff election in November as Bains doesn’t have enough yet to claim victory. His opponent in the runoff election will be decided in the days ahead, with Stacy Brookman currently edging out Tej Maan for the second spot by only 51 votes.
District 5 incumbent Mat Conant received 47.78 percent of the vote on election day, or 1,454 votes. It appears this race will head to a runoff election as well. If results remain consistent in the coming weeks, it appears he will be facing Sarb Thiara in November, who received 31.22 percent of the vote. John Buckland received 21 percent of the vote, or 639 votes.
Current results were first reported around 10:45 p.m. on election night and have yet to updated. Election offices have until April 2 to certify the results of the 2020 Presential Primary Election.
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
Yuba County supervisor, judge races as they stand
The Yuba County Elections Office did not update its tally on Wednesday, leaving the current results as they were at the end of election night.
There are three seats on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors up for grabs – District 2, District 3 and District 4. Results are expected to change in the coming days as election offices continue to tally provisional and vote-by-mail ballots that were turned in last minute. Currently there are 7, 471 unprocessed ballots, according to the Yuba County elections page.
For the District 2 race, Don Blaser had received 553 votes, or 36 percent of the total late Tuesday night. Incumbent Mike Leahy has 503 votes, or 33 percent of the 1,542 votes cast. Stephen Heter remains in third with 487 votes.
Leahy said on Tuesday night that this is one of the closest races he’s seen and expects there to be a two-person runoff in November.
In District 3, first-time challenger Seth Fuhrer currently tops the field with 54 percent, or 714 votes. Incumbent Doug Lofton trails by 114 votes (600 total).
District 4 incumbent Gary Bradford received 52 percent of the vote on election day, or 1,128 votes. Challenger and Wheatland mayor Joe Henderson has 1,035 votes, or 48 percent of the current total of 2,153.
In the race for Yuba County Superior Court judge, Melanie Bendorf was leading Terry Spies by over 1,000 votes following the final election night update Tuesday.
Bendorf had accumulated 4,927 votes, or 56 percent of the total. Spies received 3,884 of the 8,811 votes cast. Both women are hoping to succeed Kathleen O’Connor, who is stepping away having served three terms on the bench as the county’s first female judge.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Mathews holds lead in Yuba Water Agency race
Less than 500 votes separated the candidates running for the open seat on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors at the end of election night.
Running for the at-large seat on the board were incumbent Charlie Mathews and challenger John Nicoletti.
With a total of 4,966 votes cast, Mathews ended the night in the lead with about 52 percent of the vote. Nicoletti ended the night with 2,142 votes, or 43 percent of the vote.
Mathews said he was happy to see the initial results in his favor but said it was still too early to tell who would end up winning the race once all is said and done.
“I want to thank everyone for participating in the elections, and I appreciate the confidence they’ve shown in me,” Mathews said.
Nicoletti said he’s been involved in several elections in the past and has seen on various occasions how the vote can change days after an election, so he’s holding out hope that results will swing his way moving forward.
“I’ve had such a huge outreach from people that I haven’t experience in any elections in the past,” Nicoletti said. “It’s been a really positive vibe all through today, and I just feel like something great is really happening. I’m really excited to see people wanting to participate in the local election. To me, that was the highlight of the day.”
Election night ended with 19 of 19 precincts reporting in the Yuba Water Agency race. Election officials have until April 2 to certify the results from the 2020 Presidential Primary Election, so tallies are expected to change in the days ahead.
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com