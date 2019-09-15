In observance of Mexican Independence day, Cedar Lane Elementary school in Olivehurst will host their first Latino American food and dance festival from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. on campus Monday (today).
“I think it’s important to celebrate everyone’s culture and heritage,” said Monica Reyna, the assistant principal at Cedar. She said she hopes the community will be supportive.
There will be dancing by the Aztec dancers and from the ballet folklorico Patria Insurgente.
There will also be activities for kids and food for sale.
For more information, call Cedar Lane Elementary at 741-6112.