The Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium collects data on a variety of spectrums as one of its main processes to help combat homelessness not only in Yuba-Sutter but across the state.
Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, spoke to the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women on Saturday alongside his wife, Chelsea Burke, about some of the consortium’s data points and exactly what it does daily to fight homelessness in Yuba-Sutter.
Nationally, homelessness is a complicated issue, and as Johnny Burke pointed out to the crowd of women at Saturday’s meeting, there are people in Yuba-Sutter becoming homeless for the first time at an alarming rate.
During one of the consortium’s data collections over a three-month period, it was self-reported that about 500 people became homeless in Yuba-Sutter for the first time.
Burke said that is troubling, in part because those are “our people and our brothers and sisters.”
Burke went on to say that there are many reasons why people become homeless. During the consortium’s prevention data collection, two of the top three reasons why a person becomes homeless are failure to pay rent or mortgage or loss of a job, Burke noted.
Burke said when individuals report to the consortium about why they become homeless, he and his staff work to target ways to figure out resolutions like helping to pay back the missed rent/mortgage payments.
Helping to alleviate back rent/mortgage payments is one of the top ways that the consortium assists individuals self-reporting their situation, Burke said.
Money that helps pay a person’s back rent comes from funding from the state, but as Burke noted, the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium is one of the lowest funded entities in the country.
The consortium’s funding comes, in part, through data collection like coordinated entry, which Chelsea Burke manages.
Burke said coordinated entry begins with intake questions with a case worker to try and figure out a person’s vulnerability score – the starting point for what a homeless individual can qualify for.
Burke said the goal is to get the most vulnerable into housing and out of homelessness.
Other parts of coordinated entry, Burke noted, are the Heart Team and Street Nursing Team.
Burke said the Heart Team is responsible for building relationships and trust with its client base.
The Street Nursing Team meets individuals on the street to listen and care for them. All the moving parts of coordinated entry are worked through two locations: Hands of Hope in Yuba City and the Life Building Center in Marysville, Burke said.
Burke said coordinated entry is designed as a “one-stop location,” where people begin their run toward ending homelessness.
The Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium works with over 50 agencies and nonprofit organizations in the area to try and provide every service possible for someone experiencing homelessness.
The Burkes received a $100 honorarium as a thank you for speaking to the club on Saturday.