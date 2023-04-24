AAUW

Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, speaks to the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women on Saturday alongside his wife, Chelsea Burke, about the local homeless needs in the community.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

The Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium collects data on a variety of spectrums as one of its main processes to help combat homelessness not only in Yuba-Sutter but across the state.

Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, spoke to the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women on Saturday alongside his wife, Chelsea Burke, about some of the consortium’s data points and exactly what it does daily to fight homelessness in Yuba-Sutter.

