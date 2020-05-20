Some of the Yuba-Sutter area’s biggest annual events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 situation, though some could still happen, depending on what the next few weeks hold.
Two long-standing events that were canceled this week include the Peach Festival scheduled for mid-July and the Summer Stroll Festival scheduled for June 20. The good news is event organizers are working to come up with solutions that would still see community events take place in some form.
“We have some stuff in the works,” said Kristel Martin, coordinator for the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, which puts on the annual Summer Stroll and Christmas Stroll on Plumas Street in Yuba City. “We are working on something that would be minimal for that same weekend to bring our community to the downtown area, but it would be at a much smaller scale, of course, because of social distancing requirements.”
Martin said having to cancel the Summer Stroll was a difficult decision because so many community members look forward to the event, not to mention the vendors and visitors from other parts of the state. She said the association’s events committee is meeting regularly in hopes of narrowing down a replacement event within the coming days and weeks.
Marysville City Council members voted on Tuesday night to cancel the 21st annual Peach Festival.
“Part of it was not knowing what stage we will be in at that point with the state. Things are moving faster but we’d need to be in Stage 4 to hold such an event (currently the area has entered phase 2),” said Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa. “Overall, the gathering of that many people was probably not going to be allowed. It’s sad because I think it was the 21st annual, and I think it’s something the community enjoys and our business owners enjoy.”
Samayoa said city officials, city consultants and business owners are working together to come up with ways to hold a farmers market or something like it in downtown Marysville to help support the small businesses that rely on the foot traffic that large events like the Peach Festival draw.
He said the plans are still in the works on how that could be accomplished.
The fate of the upcoming Yuba-Sutter Fair is also uncertain, though event organizers expect to have a better idea soon.
“We have a meeting (Thursday) with (Bi-County Health Officer) Dr. (Phuong) Luu regarding the fair. We are working diligently and holding out hope that something positive will come out of this, and we have a board meeting next week to talk about it,” said Dave Dillabo, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. “While I’m optimistic about it, I also have to be realistic. We are hoping to make a decision in the next few weeks. If it doesn’t happen, we are looking at different options like an event to support our livestock kids and stuff like that.”
Both Marysville and Yuba City officials are also in talks on how to bring back a fireworks show on July 4.
“We’ve got to meet with Dr. Luu to make sure she is aware and to get her take on it,” said Marc Boomgaarden, a Yuba City councilman and an event organizer. “We believe we can pull this off with plenty of social distancing. I know there is a lot of community interest in having it, so if there is any way of doing it, we will do it. Hopefully we will have that conversation within the next couple of days.”
The annual Dance With Our Stars event that was planned for August was recently postponed.
“The Foundation Board voted (Tuesday) to postpone Dance With Our Stars to 2021,” said Jeff Swanson, executive director of The Rideout Foundation, which organizes the fundraiser. “…This is an important fundraising event that raised over $140,000 in 2019 for a wide variety of programs from the birth center, cancer center, heart and vascular, and community health initiatives.”
Another big fundraiser the foundation puts on annually is the Fairway to Health Golf Tournament, which was planned for May 1. This year’s event was moved to Sept. 11, Swanson said.
“It will be our 30th year of Golf and Giving,” he said. “This event will raise funds for our vital community health initiatives, from our emergency department programs to our community outreach initiatives around food insecurity and street nursing.”