In 2016, the Appeal published an article on Anthony Nickel titled, “Man who evaded police captured at motel; gun recovered.”
At that time Nickel, then 44, was on his third “strike” and faced 25 years to life in prison for charges that included felon in possession of a firearm, criminal threats, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and even voluntary manslaughter.
Now, at age 50, when most men start facing their mid-life crisis, Nickel is beginning a mid-life revival.
“Honestly it’s hard to believe,” said Stephanie Wallace, Nickel’s case manager at Next Move Homeless Services in Sacramento. “He had brought in newspaper clippings like ‘look I was on the front page.’ I was reading it and I can’t even believe it was him. He’s come so far. It’s really cool to see.”
Nickel came from a rough upbringing. His family moved to California from Oregon when he was 10, and he became addicted to heroin at just 11 years old.
“I didn’t have a childhood,” Nickel said. “It’s always been about the drug. My cousin stuck a needle in my arm and I was hooked ever since.”
This haunting addiction led to Nickel’s first prison sentence at age 20. He never knew his father, who had died in Vietnam shortly after his birth, and his mother passed away in 2009 due to respiratory issues.
“After that I went on a sick run,” Nickel said. “I didn’t care anymore because my mom was my best friend, so I went on a deep spiral.”
That spiral accumulated in the 2016 incident that landed him on the front page of a newspaper over half a decade ago.
Nickel speaks to this, explaining that he had been living on the river bottoms and one day he came back to discover all his stuff was gone. He decided to obtain a gun to help recover his property, but on the way to do that he succumbed to his cravings and got high.
“That sent me in a totally different direction,” Nickel said. “Which probably saved a bunch of peoples lives.”
That particular encounter led to six and a half years in prison, but it would be Nickel’s third and final sentence. When he was released in June 2021, he immediately began seeking support and recovery. Nickel had planned to attend a program straight out of prison, but as usual he was put on a waiting list.
Being forced out onto the streets, Nickel went straight to the Life Building Center in Marysville while his parole officer sought out other options.
“I didn’t want to stay in Marysville because I grew up there and I knew what would happen,” said Nickel. “I was white knuckling it the whole 30 days. But I stayed clean, I stuck it out. I had the willpower. And that’s what I have today. I have the willpower. I have the will to live.”
By September, Nickel was admitted into Wellspace, a recovery and treatment center in Sacramento. He has been clean of all “controlled substances” since Feb. 12, 2016, and clean from recreational substances since Sept. 4, 2021.
“I’ve changed my life around,” said Nickel. “And I have no desire to ever use drugs again.”
After graduating from Wellspace, Nickel continued his rehabilitation process with Next Move Homeless Services where he met Wallace, his case manager and mentor. Since then, there have been a lot of firsts in Nickel’s life.
“I’ve got a bank account, a credit card, a roof over my head, and I’m helping run two meetings a week,” Nickel said. “I’m doing better than I’ve ever done in my entire life to be honest, and it feels good.”
In addition to overcoming the struggles of addiction and adjusting to life off the streets and outside of prison, Nickel faces the everyday frustrations of new technology and “too-smart” phones.
“I have to push him a little bit,” Wallace said. “Simple things like calling the bank and telling them there’s an issue logging in, stuff like that. He thought he wouldn’t be able to do it, but I just tell him, ‘You know, you’re a smart guy, you got this.’ Those little accomplishments make him super happy.”
Nickel is on his fourth step in the recovery process, and is excited to be helping run Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as a secretary to his sponsor. Just last Saturday he was entrusted with running the entire meeting on his own at the chow hall of the old Mather Air Force Base. He’s very proud of this and looks forward to helping more people as he progresses.
Nickel is currently on the waitlist for an apartment and is working on managing his life and finances around his disabilities. His passion is in his recovery and he enjoys attending meetings every day and encouraging others to pursue a clean lifestyle. In addition to this, he is considering becoming a house manager for a Silver Linings program to help other seniors cope with similar issues and live comfortably.
Wallace said Nickel’s motto is to ”stay clean one day at a time,” which he wrote on his name tag upon entering the Next Move program.
Nickel stands true to this and credits his friend in Ukiah, his sponsor, and Wallace for helping him pull through and obtain sobriety. He is also extremely grateful to the Next Move Program.
“They saved my life,” Nickel said. “I’m happy. I got stuff that belongs to me. … They do a lot of good things here. They really saved my life.”
For anyone struggling with homelessness and addiction, Nickel urges them to stop and find a sponsor or a meeting. California offers a lot of programs aimed at helping the homeless, disabled, and addicted. Nickel is living proof of the success one can have no matter the person’s age or background.
For those seeking help, the following are available: Life Building Center, 131 F St., Marysville, 530-749-6811; Wellspace Health, 1820 J St., Sacramento, 916-921-6598 or 916-313-8441; Next Move Homeless Services, 8001 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, 916-454-2120; or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 1-800-662-4357.