Pink October is kicked off each year by an event put on by the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation to help raise funds to support local women who are fighting female forms of cancer.
But due to the ongoing pandemic brought on by COVID-19, there was no Yuba City walk this year, so a local family did one themselves through the streets of Olivehurst on Saturday.
Sam Cortez, Michelle Matta, and many others came together with shirts, banners and portraits of Ruthie Garcia, who died of cancer at the tender age of 53 four years ago.
“Not a day goes by where we don’t think of her,” said Matta, 39, one of Garcia’s five children.
Matta said she walks for Breast Cancer Awareness each year, and wasn’t going to let the restrictions put on by the pandemic affect what she tries to do this time of year.
Matta knows first-hand what families of cancer victims and survivors deal with each and every day.
“We support them,” Matta said. “This year we’re doing it on our own.”
Matta was joined on the streets of Olivehurst by Garcia’s mom, Lupe Duron, along with about 30 individuals out in support of Garcia and all cancer patients.
“We’re supporting her kids,” said Josie Salinas, Garcia’s older sister. “Being around her kids is like being around her.”
Cortez said his sister-in-law’s mindset changed drastically during her battle with cancer.
“She became very outgoing,” he recalled on Saturday.
During the final stages, Cortez said all Garcia wanted was to be out of the hospital and home with family.
“She died right here,” he said, pointing to the house at the 4900 block of Tulsa Avenue. “It was standing room only.”