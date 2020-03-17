Several Yuba County schools’ FFA programs have been awarded with $15,000 gifts, from a nonprofit organization made up of Yuba County farmers, to help cover all out-of-pocket expenses for students to attend all Field Day and state competitions for the current school year.
Within the last several months, the Yuba River Endowment – a group created by county farmers to benefit Yuba County residents – has given $15,000 checks to FFA programs at Bear River Middle School, Wheatland High School, Lindhurst High School, South Lindhurst High School, and Marysville High School.
The funds will help each FFA program cover all transportation costs, hotel and registration fees for scheduled trips throughout the year.
Al Lassaga, president of the Yuba River Endowment Board of Directors, said the group’s board is made up of representatives from seven different Yuba County regions, and their motto is “local farmers giving back.”
“Investing our money back into our community, and specifically into agricultural education and our future farmers, just makes sense,” Lassaga said in a press release. “We want to make sure agriculture stays strong in Yuba County for generations to come.”
The farmers who comprise the group have a right to water that flows in the Yuba River. The farmers’ water is used to provide the required flow levels to protect endangered fish on the Yuba River, then once past a certain point, the water can be sold to other areas of the state. The proceeds from the water transfers make up the funds awarded by the Yuba River Endowment.
The most recent donation was given to Bear River Middle School’s FFA program on Thursday. Wheatland High School also received the funds during a meeting in late January.
“FFA at Wheatland High School is a vital part of our ag program, but we are not able to cover out-of-pocket expenses for students to attend competitions,” said Nicole Newman, Wheatland High School principal, in a press release. “The Yuba River Endowment funding will allow all of our students who qualify for FFA events to attend those events, and any funds raised can now go towards new projects and infrastructure to benefit the students.”