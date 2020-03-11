Fear may run ahead of reality, as of yet, in the case of the spread of the coronavirus – witness the volatility of the stock markets. Local financial advisors advise calm.
Despite rising statewide numbers of cases of coronavirus and two deaths, as well as the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic, there are still no local confirmed cases.
Still, some locals are worrying about their nest eggs and retirement accounts.
Karen Kam, with Edward Jones, and David Shaw, president and CEO of Shaw & Associates, advise people to think long term.
“I think everyone should have a longterm plan,” said Kam. “I don’t think folks should be panicking with their portfolios.”
Kam said individuals should focus less on what’s going on right now, and more on the future.
“Never sell when the market is down,” said Kam. “Smart investors sell high (and) buy low.” She said she doesn’t recommend buying everything right now, but maybe buying a little.
Shaw advised that anyone who’s worrying should be sure to consult with a professional.
“Folks should really look at their portfolios,” said Shaw. They should guard against making rash decisions. He said investors shouldn’t look at this as a cyclical market, but as an event-driven market.
“At some point the market will turn around,” said Shaw.