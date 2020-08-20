Yuba City Fire Department personnel continued assisting in fighting wildfires in nearby counties on Thursday, according to Fire Chief Jesse Alexander.
A total of eight firefighters and three engines are fighting three fires. Personnel that had been fighting the Potters Fire in Butte County were moved to fight the Butte, Glenn and Tehama Lightning Complex Fire on Thursday.
Personnel that had been fighting the Jones Fire in Nevada County were transferred to Sonoma County to fight the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.
The battalion chief assisting in the fight against the River Fire in Salinas was still there as of Thursday afternoon, according to Alexander.
Air quality in the Yuba-Sutter area worsened on Thursday with the Marysville and Yuba City reporting areas experiencing unhealthy air quality, according to airnow.gov. The website forecasts air quality will remain unhealthy on Friday. Air quality in Colusa is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Friday.
Everyone is being encouraged to avoid outdoor activities and move physical activities indoors.
“You should be trying to stay indoors and away from the ash and other air particles as much as possible,” Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said. “Of course, if you are in an area that needs to be evacuated, follow the direction of your local police or emergency operations agency.”
She said those most at risk are people with lung or breathing issues or heart disease as well as the elderly and children.
“The cloth facial coverings we encourage people to wear in relation to COVID-19 are to protect others by keeping your potentially-infected respiratory droplets close to your face,” Luu said. “Masks you should wear to protect yourself from air particle pollutants should have the NIOSH, N-95 or P-100 designation.”
Weather
Temperatures in Yuba-Sutter are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s on Friday and warm to around 100 degrees on Saturday before cooling down on Sunday, according to Idamis Del Valle, with the National Weather Service – Sacramento.
“Of course, we have the potential for wildfire smoke to impact those temperatures,” Del Valle said.
More smoke in the sky means cooler temperatures, she said. As of late Thursday, there were no fire weather concerns for the bi-county region, but there is the potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon early next week.
“It’s still dry so everyone should be practicing fire safety,” Del Valle said.
Power outages
Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Paul Moreno said the California Independent System Operator did not call for a flex alert on Thursday, meaning no rotating outages were needed. He said cooler temperatures and the community’s effort to conserve energy and cooler temperatures led to a “much improved energy supply situation.”
“We haven’t had any rotating outages in Yuba-Sutter this year,” Moreno said.
Outages were implemented last Friday and Saturday. The closest outages to the bi-county area happened in El Dorado County, Moreno said.
He said Yuba-Sutter could be affected in the future if rotating outages are called for. For that reason, Moreno said PGE is encouraging customers to continue to conserve energy even though there is no flex alert in place. Continuing to conserve energy will save customers money and reduce the strain on the local grid, which has undergone a lot of stress, according to Moreno.
Yuba-Sutter residents did lose power on Monday due to lightning strikes that affected approximately 26,000 customers. The largest impact was in the southern portion of Yuba City where 13,000 customers lost power. Moreno said all customers were back online by Monday evening.
According to CalFire, California experienced approximately 11,000 lightning strikes that caused more than 370 new fires. As of Thursday, most have been extinguished, but firefighters are currently battling two dozen major incidents or complexes statewide. Here is a rundown of incidents in nearby counties.
Regional Fire Updates
– The Jones Fire in Nevada County, which started on Monday, has destroyed five structures and damaged one. Evacuation orders are in place. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire is 705 acres and 10 percent contained.
– The Butte Lightning Complex Fire: As of Thursday morning, many of the 34 confirmed lightning-caused fires in Butte County had been controlled. Priority shifted to active fires that are burning in remote areas away from homes, according to a Cal Fire incident report.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 1,900 acres and 20 percent contained. On Thursday a new Lighting Complex Fire in Butte, Tehama, and Glenn Counties was 0 percent contained and 21,042 acres.
– August Complex Fire: The fire that started by lightning across the Mendocino National Forest grew to 117,365 acres Wednesday night and as of Thursday afternoon was 6 percent contained. According to an incident report, firefighters faced light down slope winds and continuous dry fuels.
Structures and power lines were being threatened, but many of the homes and summer cabins have been evacuated. Evacuation orders are still in effect in Glenn County.