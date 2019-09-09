Numerous firefighters from the area are helping extinguish fires to the north, according to officials.
As of Monday evening, the Red Bank Fire had burned 8,838 acres and was 55 percent contained, according to Cal Fire incident reports.
Linda Fire Protection District Chief Rich Webb said they sent a group of firefighters and trucks to the Red Banks fire in Tehama County late last week.
“We put together a strike team out of Yuba County made up of personnel and type 3 engines, which are used to fight wildland fires,” he said. “They are from Linda, Olivehurst, Wheatland, Marysville and Smartsville.”
He said the team left Thursday and there was also a strike team leader and command vehicle.
Bill Fuller, Yuba City’s assistant fire chief of administration, said they also sent an engine and a four-person crew as part of a strike team to the Red Bank Fire west of Red Bluff.
“With the number of fires popping up, we’ve heard that there may be a desire to call up some (Office of Emergency Services) equipment,” Fuller said. “We’re making sure we have enough staff to be available for OES.”
He said with the local strike teams, departments can help if they have the personnel and equipment available but with an OES need, they have to respond.
Colusa Fire Department organized the strike team that Yuba City is a part of and included personnel and equipment from Maxwell, Pleasant Grove and Williams.
Sutter County Fire Department sent a strike team leader and trainees to the Red Bank Fire as well.