While the pandemic has disrupted almost every aspect of daily life, Jodi Chater, manager of the Charter Family Fruit Stand in Williams, said business is booming.
“To our surprise, we’re busier than ever before,” said Charter. “People are wanting to get out of the house more than ever before, so that, paired with a larger spotlight on supporting local business and shopping local, makes for more customers and booming business.”
The fruit stand has been open for the season since June 4, offering a wide assortment of fresh, local produce including white and yellow peaches, nectarines, plums, pluots, corn, an assortment of watermelon - seeded, seedless and sweet gem, their most popular variety, cantaloupes, honeydews, Crenshaw melons, zucchini, red and green tomatoes and a variety of peppers.
The Charter family has been picking the seasonal favorites for over 30 years from the many fields that line State Route 20 just west of Williams and have sold their freshly picked assortment at the popular summer destination for just as long.
While business is thriving, this year operations have been a bit different from the norm due to the guidelines put in place because of the pandemic.
“The safety and health of our employees and our customers have always been our number one priority, aside from providing great, fresh produce and amazing customer service,” said Charter.
Charter said they have been strictly implementing the recommended COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, requiring that masks be worn by customers and employees at all times and regularly sanitizing shopping baskets and other high touch surfaces.
Bill Charter, Jodi’s dad, started the business in 1983 when he began selling corn and tomatoes out of the back of his pickup truck on the side of the road.
When interest grew, Charter said her family saw the need for fresher produce within the community so they decided to build a stand, a small structure with no air conditioning or windows.
“We would just lift up a wood flap and open for business,” said Charter.
The stand closed briefly in the early 2000s for a remodel and additions were added onto the original structure of the fruit stand to make it into the functional shop standing today.
During its many summers of operation, the stand has remained a family-run business and Bill Charter still maintains the fields year round and harvests the crops.
“Thank you to all of the customers who have stopped by this season,” said Charter. “We appreciate everyone’s continued support and look forward to serving everyone for years to come!”
According to Charter, the stand is expected to remain open until the end of October.
The Charter Family Fruit Stand is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, contact the fruit stand at 473-5483.