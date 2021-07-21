Two new exhibitions featuring work by local artists will be open to the public over the coming weeks at an art gallery in Marysville.
Four Fourteen will host the exhibitions that feature work by Yuba-Sutter artists who participated in the 2020/21 Painting and Sculpture Outpost Art Mentorship Program, which started in August 2020 and was founded and directed by local artist Tina Linville.
“Each artist-organized art show was created in culmination of the artist’s efforts as participants in the Painting and Sculpture Outpost Art Mentorship Program,” Linville said in a press release. “The program was created to provide artistic development for visual artists as an alternative to formal art education, open and accessible to local creatives working across a diverse range of styles and materials. The idea was to connect visual artists in the Yuba-Sutter region of Northern California with each other and the one-on-one support, feedback, resources, and tools needed to help develop their creative work and careers.”
The exhibition “3” features artwork by artists Kathy Childers, Rachelle Dannible, and James Donaldson and will be on display July 28-31.
The exhibition “Fruit Punch Collective” features artwork by artists Ash Arroyo, Sue Graue, Laura Lake, and Amelia Villagomez and will be on display Aug. 4-7.
The art shows are free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Artist reception events are scheduled for Saturday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 7.