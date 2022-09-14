Girl Scout

Evelyn Bowden, a 12-year-old Girl Scout Cadette, sits with donated items she collected for the animal rescue group ResQPaws.

 Courtesy of Anmarie Bowden

As a Girl Scout Cadette, Evelyn Bowden has strived to better her community through various community service projects. 

After seeing how wildfires in the area leave many pets displaced in their aftermath, Bowden decided to help facilitate adoption and donation drives with the nonprofit animal rescue group ResQPaws in order to help animals in need.

