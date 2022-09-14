As a Girl Scout Cadette, Evelyn Bowden has strived to better her community through various community service projects.
After seeing how wildfires in the area leave many pets displaced in their aftermath, Bowden decided to help facilitate adoption and donation drives with the nonprofit animal rescue group ResQPaws in order to help animals in need.
Bowden, 12, received the Girl Scouts Silver Award for her project, the highest award given to Girl Scout Cadettes, according to the Girl Scouts website.
Bowden was also the recipient of the Girl Scouts Bronze Award in 2020 for creating a garden on the Live Oak Middle School campus in an effort to help displaced wildlife during nearby construction, the Appeal previously reported.
She said that her primary goals for her Silver Award project were to help displaced animals who are kept in shelters, decrease overcrowding in shelters and help underfunded animal charities.
All of these factors contribute to an overarching issue of animal overpopulation which can cause harm to the environment, people and other animals in the area, Bowden said.
“Overpopulation hurts the environment because of the increased demand for food, water, and shelter among other things. Once these resources become scarce, it can then lead to animals fighting with each other for what little resources are left while they suffer from starvation and disease,” Bowden said in an email to the Appeal. “The impact this has on me and the people who live in my community are more animal attacks, property damage, and animals being killed on the highway. Hundreds of families and pets are hurt each year by homeless animals looking for food and water.”
In order to make a measurable impact on these issues, Bowden was able to help organize donations for animal shelters, spread awareness and facilitate adoptions.
She volunteered with ResQPaws at three adoption events to rehome animals as well as provide medication and microchip implants for them.
“I loved meeting all the animals, helping socialize them, learning how to care for them, and helping them get adopted. … I’m so pleased that the animals are getting the supplies and care they need, finding forever homes, and that my community is more aware about these animals,” Bowden said.
She was also able to collect over $500 worth of pet supplies to donate to ResQPaws. Blankets, leashes and harnesses, waste bags, food and water dishes, toys, food and grooming supplies were all donated to the nonprofit.
Bowden also made and donated 12 cat scratchers out of upcycled Girl Scout cookie boxes.
“I really want to help animals displaced by the wildfires who are stuck in shelters. Besides losing their homes and families, many of these animals are hurt. While they are getting better they need love as well as beds, blankets, food, cleaning supplies, leashes, toys, and treats. I ended up learning that the animals displaced by the wildfires tend to stay at the shelter closest to where the fire was. This helps owners easily find their pets,” Bowden said.
She encourages people to join programs to provide further help to ResQPaws such as AmazonSmile, the Target Circle Project and the Nickles for Charity program from New Earth Market in Yuba City.
Bowden said that her experience with this project has greatly impacted her leadership skills and goals for the future.
“I learned leadership isn’t just about telling people what you need, or having certain people do certain tasks, or even asking questions about what they are doing. I learned leadership is mostly about helping people be who they are meant to be,” she said.
Bowden hopes to become a veterinarian as an adult and plans on continuing to volunteer with ResQPaws as soon as she turns 13.