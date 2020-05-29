Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories about how local government budgets are being affected by the coronavirus. The series continues in Tuesday’s edition.)
Officials throughout the Yuba-Sutter area are in the process of developing budgets for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
Due to the impacts on the economy by the COVID-19 pandemic, jurisdictions are expecting annual revenues to take a hit in the coming year, which is requiring department heads to get creative in finding ways to reduce costs.
The following information was provided by officials in Yuba County and Marysville.
Yuba County
Yuba County officials said while it’s too early to tell the full scope of impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on next fiscal year’s budget, they are preparing for reductions in local sales tax revenue as well as funds from the state.
In light of the potential impact, deputy Yuba County administrator Grace Mull said the county is taking early steps to keep costs in check by implementing a spending reduction plan.
“This includes expenditure reductions, holds on capital improvement projects and hiring freezes until further notice,” Mull said.
Richard Eberle, county auditor-controller, noted that the county is preparing to pause spending, but hasn’t considered cuts at this time.
“We haven’t really talked about scaling down yet,” Eberle said. “The conversations have been keeping costs in check, we haven’t really discussed cuts per se.”
With much of the county’s budget derived from state funding -- $109 million of the $178 million 2019-2020 budget — a reduction would be felt across county departments.
“If all of the reductions occur based on the governor’s May revised budget, the county will see reductions in realignment, sales tax, property tax, health and human services, child support, public safety and transportation program funding,” Mull said. “The anticipated reductions will affect most of our county operations.”
Eberle said the potential budget changes they are preparing for are not as catastrophic as during the great recession, but residents are experiencing a similar impact.
“What’s happening here is people have been prevented from going to work, and the unfortunate side is some people have lost their business,” Eberle said. “As a county, we understand that our revenue comes from people. They are the source of revenue and they’re the ones we provide some services to.”
Marysville
The city of Marysville’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year is a baseline that does not include any extra expenditures but covers all normal services the city provides, according to City Manager Marti Brown.
The City Council had its first budget workshop Tuesday to review the proposed budget. Projected expenses for the next fiscal year are $10.98 million and projected revenue is $10.4 million. The projected revenue combined with the estimated audited beginning funding balance means the city is projected to have an ending funding balance of around $2.2 million.
The big question hanging over the budget process is what the sales tax revenue from the last quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year will look like -- the first quarter impacted by COVID-19. The city won’t know until the fall how much money will be available and whether the amount will be above or below what has been projected.
“We’re taking a wait-and-see approach,” Brown said.
Finance director Jennifer Stycznski met with every department head and went line by line through each department’s wish list for funding and cut everything that was not absolutely necessary for the department to operate at its base level. The process was done by looking at a three-year analysis of every account and determining what was spent on a given item compared to how much was budgeted for.
“We pulled out every additional cost,” Stycznski said.
As part of the budget presentation Tuesday, several slides were devoted to suspended department priorities. These are all the projects and expenses that had been planned for this fiscal year but are being put on hold. However, depending on how much sales tax revenue comes in from the current quarter, some projects could end up happening and the budget could be amended as the year goes on, Stycznski said.
“Bottomline, we are not going to cut the services and that’s important,” Mayor Ricky Samayoa said.
Stycznski said staff will be monitoring sales tax revenue throughout the year and looking at property tax projections more regularly than in normal fiscal years to determine if and when it would be appropriate to amend the budget.
There are five projects that will be taking place in the next fiscal year because they were either ongoing or have to be finished by a certain date. Only two new positions are being funded in the proposed budget -- a records clerk for the police department is moving from part-time to full-time and a full-time community improvement specialist position will be created.
Because the city’s general fund relies mostly on regular sales tax, the Measure C tax and property tax, funding for core services does not rely on state funding. Those grants provide resources for extra services and are earmarked for specific uses, according to Brown.
While the impact of COVID-19 on sales tax revenue will be known in a few months, the impact of the virus on property tax revenue won’t be known for 12 to 18 months, Brown said. That combined with the possibility of a second wave means some aspects of the city’s economic future remain unknown.
Brown said while the city is certainly pulling in its belt, it will still be able to provide the services it was able to last year and that Marysville’s budget is usually lean even in a normal year.
“Overall, the city is in pretty good shape financially to weather the storm,” Brown said.
Samayoa said he thinks staff acted prudently in taking a conservative approach to the budget and that he expects the council to approve the budget without major changes. His biggest concern is if the sales tax revenue comes back below what has been projected and the city is not awarded money from the federal government to help with economic stability.
The council will have another budget workshop on Tuesday and a final workshop on June 16. If the budget is not approved on the 16th, a tentative city council meeting is scheduled for June 30 to approve the budget.
“This is not a one-time budget,” Stycznski said. “This is a living document.”