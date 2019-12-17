Earlier this week, the Supreme Court let stand a ruling that prohibits jurisdictions from punishing homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property if there is no alternative shelter available to them.
The lawsuit originated in Boise, Idaho, over a decade ago, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision last year has led to confusion for cities and counties across the western United States on how best to proceed in addressing the homelessness issue. Monday’s decision, or lack thereof, by the country’s highest court will only add to the confusion, according to local officials.
“The United State Supreme Court will sometimes step in to provide additional clarity, but have declined to do so here,” said Michael Rock, city manager for Yuba City. “This leaves local jurisdictions in a difficult position when it comes to gray areas of the Boise decision. This is further compounded as there are inadequate financial resources to address the homeless crises sweeping the state. While there has been increased focus from the state in the recent years, additional resources are needed to be dedicated to cities to address the homeless crises.”
Sutter County joined a friend of the court brief – when someone who is not a party to a case but files a brief in the action because they have a strong interest in the subject matter – in support of the appeal. The reason for joining, said County Administrator Steve Smith, was because the 9th Circuit’s ruling did not make it clear what the county needed to do to be able to enforce reasonable rules about health and safety, and was unclear about what constitutes enough shelter space in a given jurisdiction.
“Without more clarity from the court, it is likely there will be more trial and error on the part of local government jurisdictions as every community searches for an efficient, humanitarian solution to street and river pollution, and options for providing effective assistance to those who want help, and strategies for dealing with those who do not seek assistance in getting housed, that meet the court’s standards,” Smith said. “…Sutter County continues to work diligently with our city and county partners to develop regional solutions to this complex problem.”
Several local jurisdictions throughout the Yuba-Sutter area have passed similar ordinances in recent months that prohibit camping and storage of personal property on private and public land, particularly along levees and rivers.
Yuba County Counsel Michael Ciccozzi said the Supreme Court’s decision will not have an effect on the ordinance, which was drafted with the 9th Circuit’s decision and subsequent federal court decisions in mind.
“As written, the ordinance does not criminalize homelessness as was the case in (Martin v. City of Boise). Rather, the Yuba County ordinance is the regulation of an activity, e.g. camping or the storage of personal property,” Ciccozzi said. “As we move forward in developing the processes and procedures, we will do so with a sincere effort to comply with the mandates of the law as it exists.”