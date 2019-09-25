A group of 100 women throughout the region is embarking on an initiative to raise funds for local organizations and efforts that are dedicated to supporting and empowering women in the community.
The group, known as Power of 100 Sutter Buttes Basin, has a simple mission: 100 women meet quarterly and commit to writing a $100 check, with the $10,000 raised going directly to a nonprofit of the group’s choosing.
Julie Gill Shuffield, president of Power of 100 Sutter Buttes Basin, said she and a few former members of the Casa de Esperanza board came up with the idea to start a local group after hearing about the issues the nonprofit was going through with its housing situation.
“We wanted to think longer term than just helping with Casa. We wanted to figure out a way to transform our community and bring together a group of women with the focus of raising money and empowering women in their community,” Shuffield said.
The first event was on Sept. 19. The group’s 10 matriarchs, or founders, were each tasked with inviting nine women from around the area to join in the effort and make a commitment to financially contribute. The event ultimately saw more than 100 women present, resulting in more than $10,000 raised.
Because of the struggles Casa de Esperanza has had since a fire destroyed portions of its headquarters in 2016, the group decided to donate the money raised from the first six meetings (through 2020) to the organization that provides shelter and services to victims of abuse throughout the area.
“That first chunk of money will go to buying the shelter’s new refrigerators and freezers to help store food long term,” Shuffield said. “It will also go toward buying the dining room table and chairs where families staying at the facility will have an opportunity to dine together. We chose Casa because we wanted people to see that connection of what they were funding and to trust where their money was going so that they could feel their impact of love on others in their community.”
The local group chose to include “Sutter Buttes Basin” in its name because the group is comprised of women from counties that surround the local landmark. Aside from fundraising, the group is focused on establishing a network of resources for members to utilize.
“We wanted something outside the governmental process, where we could create a network of women helping women in our community,” Shuffield said.
The group’s next event is planned for Dec. 12 and will feature speaker Lisa Hallett, executive director and co-founder of Wear Blue: Run to Remember. The event’s theme will be a housewarming shower celebration for Casa – repairs of the facility are expected to be completed in early 2020.
Other future confirmed speakers include Kim Carter, founder and executive director of Time for Change Foundation; Dr. Linda Davis, chief veterans experience officer for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Monica Murray, executive coach for Fortune Practice Management, author, former contestant on The Bachelor, and Yuba-Sutter native; and Jodi Hick, co-chair of Mercury Public Affairs, a global bipartisan public strategy firm and Colusa native.
For women interested in getting involved in the group, email Power100SutterButtes@gmail.com. The group can also be contacted on Facebook under “Power of 100 Sutter Buttes Basin.” Shuffield said the group is also looking for community members and businesses that can sponsor future events.