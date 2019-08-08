It’s been 18 years since almost 3,000 people died and 6,000 more were injured during an attack against the United States. Members of the Yuba-Sutter Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (a group of firefighters), will host a ceremony of remembrance to help ensure that day, Sept.11, 2001, is never forgotten.
“This is to pay homage to people who lost their lives involuntarily and the ones who voluntarily put themselves in danger and lost their lives,” said Brad Hudson, a member of F.O.O.L.S and organizer of the ceremony. “It seems people have forgotten. It becomes a regular day. People get busy with work and school but this is something we shouldn’t forget. I wanted to do something very visible in Marysville to remind people.”
The Ceremony of Remembrance will happen Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Washington Square Park in Marysville on the corner of 10th and E streets. Public safety personnel are encouraged to attend and wear their “class A” uniforms, Hudson said in a memo.
The ceremony will last about 30 minutes. There will be a presentation before an honor guard raises and lowers the American flag.
There will also be a sounding call of bag pipes. Guests will be welcomed to fellowship with the community after the ceremony. Everyone is welcome to attend and no reservations are required.
“I’m looking forward to showing and seeing the patriotism. We honor the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Memorial Day, which are all important days, but this is, too,” Hudson said.
For more information on the Ceremony of Remembrance call Hudson at 632-5656.