The fourth annual Costumes 4 Kids giveaway, sponsored by Phoenix 4 Freedom, is set to take place Oct. 20.
Tony Martin and his wife, Sandra Martin, organize the annual event in order to help those in need and make sure children have a fun Halloween.
Martin said he grew up with a single parent on welfare with six kids and had a hard time enjoying Halloween.
“It was not a fun time for me, and I also know my mother struggled financially raising us,” Tony Martin said.
So now he aims to help children and families during the holiday season by providing some financial relief by giving away Halloween costumes.
“I know how (my mother) struggled and I know how other people struggle at the holidays,” Tony Martin said.
The Costumes 4 Kids giveaway will be at 9 a.m. at the American Legion Post 807, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst.
Martin said the event will last until they run out of supplies, all of the food is served and all of the kids are done having fun – he expects it to run for about four hours.
He said food will be provided, such as hotdogs, hamburgers, chili and cupcakes.
“My gratitude goes out to the American Legion, they donate the food and the venue,” Tony Martin said. “They go all out.”
He said there will also be a pumpkin patch set up so the children can pick out and decorate their own pumpkins to take home – he said there will be paints and stickers for them to use – along with face painting, a DJ, a balloon artist – Walkers Inflatable Decor – who donates his time each year along with some surprises during the event.
The event is free for anyone to attend and people don’t need to claim a free costume to participate in the activities, Tony Martin said.
He said the event is growing and they have a number of sponsors helping make the event what it is.
He said last year, they gave away 160 Halloween costumes and fed more than 250 people (including adults). This year, he said they about 300 costumes to give away and are expecting about double the amount of people to attend.
“We want to help as many families as we can,” Tony Martin said. “… It’s just a fun day.”