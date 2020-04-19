“We’re kind of the Rosie the Riveters of the mask field,” said Pat Thompson, member of the Valley Quilt Guild. Together, the guild's 170-plus members have traded quilt making for facial coverings; using their skills, high-quality fabrics and network of connections to donate hundreds of coverings to local essential organizations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear cloth facial coverings in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus. With a shortage of N95 respirator masks for healthcare workers, the Yuba-Sutter quilt group came together to donate facial coverings to organizations like Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, a nursing home, Sutter County sheriff’s deputies and more.
“They (guild members) make a lot of quilts for people in need, so I think it was a natural transition,” said Valley Quilt Guild President Colleen Pelfrey. “They just changed gears and started making masks.”
Pelfrey said the guild has donated 308 facial coverings to Rideout, which no longer has a need for donations. She said she recently heard from Yuba County Jail, requesting 350 masks for inmates and is also planning to donate to Sutter Estates nursing home, and Orchard Hospital in Gridley.
Many of the guild members started making facial coverings because of requests from family and friends, who work in essential fields like law enforcement and healthcare. For Thompson, she estimates she’s made over 100 masks for family members working at Sutter Estates nursing home, Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers and a veterinarian's office.
“It’s a small part that I can do, I’m not out there on the front lines as a police officer or a doctor or a vet,” Thompson said. “So I feel like it's the least I can do.”
Guild member Joann Thomas said she also started making facial coverings for people she knew in essential fields. She estimates she’s made 180 masks since the shelter-in-place order started.
“At first I did it for family and friends, and then my son, he's in the lab at UC Davis asked to make some for him and his staff,” Thomas said. “So I started making them for them because I was afraid they weren't going to have what they needed.”
Thomas credits Pelfrey with being the groups “fearless leader” working to coordinate facial covering pickups and dropping off supplies so members can keep working.
“She shows up and we leave them on the porch, we leave the masks in the bag, put the elastic down and away she goes on her motorcycle,” Thomas said of Pelfrey. “I call it her majestic steed.”
Pelfrey has coordinated dropping off elastic for guild members to use as straps for the facial coverings. With shortages in elastic, guild member Cathy Evans was able to use her connections from her business, Quilts by Cathy, to procure over 800 yards of quarter-inch elastic to share with guild members.
“Anybody who's making masks I’m donating elastic to,” Evans said. “I’ve already left bags of it on my front porch.”
The guild members agreed that making the facial coverings was a way to turn their passion for quilts, and stashes of high-quality cotton fabrics, into a means to feel helpful during this time.
“It’s probably the best thing that quilters have been called to do,” Thompson said. “A lot of us are retired or part time workers...this makes us feel useful.”
Pelfrey said the decision for the guild to make and donate facial coverings came up organically, and said there are also many non-guild members who have stepped up and donated coverings as well.
“It just kind of evolved because of the nature of the people that are in the guild and friends of the people in the guild, they just started making masks,” Pelfrey said. “It’s a worldwide group of women, mostly, who are suddenly connected by their desire to make masks.”