Dr. Rupaul Ghuman, DDS, said he didn’t see himself working in community health for more than a few years.
But the experience and reward of working daily with children in rural, underserved communities is one he has accepted wholeheartedly and sees as his passion going forward.
“Helping kids and getting them out of pain has been the most rewarding part,” Ghuman said.
Ghuman, a director for a “full-scope” pediatric dental service in partnership with Peach Tree Health and Marysville Joint Union School District, is one of a number of healthcare providers who have taken advantage of government loan forgiveness programs that aim to shore up the physician shortage in rural communities.
According to a story published in the Los Angeles Times, California will spend $340 million paying off healthcare provider’s debts using Proposition 56 tobacco tax revenue.
Ghuman signed up with Peach Tree Health, a National Health Service Corps-affiliated site back in 2008, to help with his increasing student loan debt as he transitioned to a professional career.
“When people come out of medical or dental school they have a lot of debt, ($300,000 or $350,000) sometimes,” Ghuman said. “The program makes it easier for them financially, (while) aiming to foster a passion for serving the underserved.”
Ghuman has been dental director for Happy Toothmobile for five years. The business travels to various schools in rural communities and sits on-site for six weeks helping children up to 18-years-old with dental services. Ghuman said the mobile unit provides cleanings, exams, fillings, and root canals for children of all ages.
Dental coordinator Ronda Bowers said Happy Toothmobile is the only mobile unit in Yuba-Sutter.
Bowers, who works for MJUSD, said the facility can be a needed resource for families who have few options elsewhere.
Earlier this week, Bowers said a mother came to drop off her child for the first day of school at Linda Elementary and came across Happy Toothmobile on campus.
Bowers recalled the woman saying that her son had a toothache and was not able to be seen by other MediCal facilities without waiting for months.
“MediCal providers are so busy,” Bowers said. “(But) when she brought him to the first day of school and saw us here she took the papers and said, ‘I will have them back tomorrow.’”
Bowers said Happy Toothmobile is on-site at area schools to help the families and children of rural communities.
“We’re Yuba County’s best kept secret,” Bowers said.
Michelle Woodard, director of operations at Peach Tree Health, said about three healthcare providers participate in the NHSC loan forgiveness program.
Woodard said part of their student debt is written off in order to steer them toward the provider shortage in rural underserved communities.
“It’s a recruiting tool.” Woodard said.
But she added that healthcare providers, like Ghuman, are committed to the areas they serve.
“Providers want to serve our population,” Woodard said. “They have a mission to serve.”
Happy Toothmobile schedule
Happy Toothmobile pediatric dental services will remain at Linda Elementary until Oct. 11. At that point it will travel south to Olivehurst where it will park at Olivehurst School from Oct. 14-Nov. 22.
Covillaud School is next on the schedule starting Nov. 25-Feb. 7.
From then: Cedar Lane School (Feb. 15-April 25), Kynoch School (April 26-June 7), Ella School (June 10-Aug. 2).
Johnson Park Elementary School will be formally added to the schedule later, Marysville Joint Union School District Dental Coordinator Ronda Bowers said.
-Jeff Larson