Yuba City resident Emily Hughes was 30 minutes away from finishing her second day on a new job as an emergency medical technician. That’s when a shooter opened fire Sunday on the crowd at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.
She works for OnSite Medical out of Davis and was posted in Gilroy for the festival over the weekend.
“I was sitting with my partner on a golf cart, posted up in case anyone got sick from heat exhaustion,” Hughes said.
Right around that moment is when Hughes, 18, heard the gunshots – her first reaction was that it sounded like firecrackers. But when Hughes saw the crowd running toward them she remembers telling her partner, “We need to go now.”
In the process of driving to the scene to help, Hughes said, she was texting her dad.
“I texted my dad that I love him and to tell my son I love him and take care of him,” Hughes recalls.
Hughes said the process was, without question, difficult, but also rewarding – knowing that she helped many people that day.
Hughes recalls applying a tourniquet to a 15-year-old cheerleader as well as helping several others at the evacuation center at Gilroy High School.
Hughes said her mindset was conflicted all night.
“Outside I looked really brave, but inside I was shaking like crazy,” Hughes said. “I never thought I’d be in a situation like that, but I was way more prepared from my dad’s training.”
Hughes’ father, John Hughes, has been a paramedic for 22 years, working at Enloe, Beale, Yuba City and for the American Medical Response in Auburn.
He has led numerous active shooter trainings, especially following the Las Vegas massacre nearly two years ago that killed 58 and wounded 422 during a country music concert on Oct. 1, 2017.
Emily Hughes has trained with her father since she was 4 years old, she said.