River Valley High School junior Mehmeet Kullar is heading to a semi-final round of the 2021 Rotary Speech Contest.
Kullar, 17, was one of four candidates from area high schools who took part in a Yuba City Rotary Speech Contest on March 17.
Bill Highland, the Yuba City Rotary Speech Contest chairperson and Rotary District 5180 Speech Contest chairperson, said the participants were given the task of giving a speech on the topic “How 2020 Opens Opportunities.”
The contest took place virtually instead of in person due to COVID-19, Highland said.
Kullar said she heard about the contest when she met Highland while volunteering for SAYLove.
“I’m honestly kind of surprised (I won) because I liked the other people’s speeches and I was thankful that I even won and was given the opportunity,” Kullar said. “...I went into the different aspects in 2020 and changes we’ve faced and how that affected opportunities. I tried to give different examples of society as a whole and personally as well.”
Kullar said the event offers students a chance to get involved in something and build connections.
“It’s just a way to get yourself out there as well as your voice and your ideas and it’s a great way to connect,” Kullar said. “...I really loved meeting Mr. Highland and I liked listening to all the other speeches and seeing how the other contestants were interpreting the task. I liked the whole process and the whole event was pretty fun.”
Highland said the area’s semi-final contest is scheduled to take place on April 1. The Rotary Clubs involved in the contest include Gridley, Oroville, Marysville, South Yuba County, Yuba City and Roseville.
Following the semi-final round, the District Final Contest, which is made up of the four area semi-final contest winners, will take place on May 6.
“I think everyone should try joining Rotary if they can,” said Kullar, who is part of the Interact Club, Key Club and more. “...I love being part of community clubs because it helps build memories and friendships.”