Adventist Health/Rideout hospital on Thursday formally announced its new medical officer who is set to begin his new role in April.
Alexander Heard, a certified physician executive, will serve as the hospital’s new medical officer beginning on April 18, Interim Communications Manager Beth Martin said.
“Connecting teams to strengthen quality of care allows me to help patients, families and the community,” Heard said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing how I can help Adventist Health and Rideout.”
Heard previously served for the past two years as the medical officer at Adventist Health Sonora in Sonora. While there, he helped to improve hospital quality and patient safety scores, as well as develop a new performance improvement framework and had operational oversight for the hospital’s medical offices, Martin said.
Prior to his work at Adventist Health Sonora, Heard served as chief medical officer from 2014 to 2020 for a community hospital in Falmouth, Mass. He also has experience in physician leadership, having served as president and a founding board member of the 347-member Cape Cod Preferred Physicians group for seven years and as a partner in the Cape Cod Pediatrics organization for more than 10 years, Martin said.
“Dr. Heard is a dynamic leader with a passion for quality and patient safety,” Chris Champlin, president of Adventist Health/Rideout, said in a statement. “He shares our vision for continuing to improve care excellence for our patients and community, and we’re excited to welcome him to our team.”
Heard is a board-certified pediatric specialist. He completed his residency in pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and completed medical school at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Mass. He earned his MBA from the University of Massachusetts in 2021.