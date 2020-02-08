Adventist Health and Rideout is consolidating its environmental services team with a national organization it has contracted with for years.
About 100 employees in the Yuba-Sutter area who provide housekeeping services for the Marysville hospital and its operations in Yuba City were impacted by the decision, though all of them have received offers of employment from the contracting company, Sodexo.
Adventist Health and Rideout President Rick Rawson said the transition, which is systemwide for all of Adventist Health, is a way to consolidate and align both management and staff under one employer.
“This will actually provide more opportunities for those associates in this field that might want to explore growth opportunities as Sodexo is a national organization,” Rawson said.
Statewide, a total of 649 workers from 13 facilities are being removed from Adventist Health’s team as part of the transition. Adventist Health announced that it is transitioning all of its security services to Allied Universal; environmental services to Crothall Healthcare and Sodexo; and facility services to Jones, Lang, Lasalle (JLL) to improve quality and service outcomes to better serve its patients and communities, according to the health care organization.
Each of the employees was offered a position with the corresponding contractor with competitive benefits and salaries.
Rawson said Adventist Health has had a partnership with JLL for a long time, and the local hospital’s facilities team members, which includes engineering and grounds teams, were transitioned to JLL employment when Adventist and Rideout merged in 2017.
The local hospital’s security services have also been outsourced for a number of years, he said.
“I would add that all members of our organization that are impacted are being offered employment and they can choose to stay in our community,” Rawson said. “Many of them already have.”
The effective date of the transition is March 8.