Two years ago, local resident Judy Mann came up with the idea of a building located in downtown Marysville designed solely to preserve the rich history of Marysville and the Yuba-Sutter region.
The Marysville Info-Center was born on July 4, 2020, and on Saturday Info-Center Director Judy Mann and several others led an anniversary party to celebrate the Info-Center’s second birthday.
There were many young local artists present to promote their businesses downtown with the help of Mann, not to mention a featured guest who donated part of his collection of pictures and maps of the Yuba River and Feather River directly to Mann to be a permanent exhibit at the building located at 317 4th St.
Mann said during the second anniversary that her latest treasure is just beginning. She hopes to have many more exhibits at the Info-Center, including one currently in the works that will focus on the history of the railroad system in California – and how the Chinese were tied in.
“It’s an information center,” Mann said. “I love telling everybody where to go – in a nice way of course.”
In a little over two years, Mann has created several rooms inside her building dedicated to the history of Yuba-Sutter. There’s a Native American section, as well as one displaying the history of Marysville’s Chinatown.
There are also books about the history of baseball in Marysville featuring household names like the Stassis, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig -- all of whom played in Marysville at one point, Mann said.
Mann said the Info-Center isn’t solely for visitors, because in just two years she has attracted more local residents to the establishment. As Mann noted on Saturday, “they are rediscovering Marysville.”
“There is a lot of history here,” Mann said.
Mann has had a lot of help in two years, including someone who is perhaps just as passionate about the city. Emma Hirshkorn, a long-time resident of Yuba-Sutter, has helped Mann every step of the way in making the Info-Center sparkle downtown.
Hirshkorn said the history of Yuba-Sutter can be inspiring to many, who may or may not be aware of their own stomping grounds.
Hirshkorn said thanks to Mann, the region’s buried treasures have continued to remain at the forefront for anyone to come across.
“Miss Judy is a plethora of information,” Hirshkorn said. “… And (the Info-Center) encourages people to learn more.”