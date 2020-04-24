The population of Sutter County Jail was reduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and staff has been taking steps to prevent an outbreak of the virus.
No inmates or officers are suspected of having the virus and there have been no confirmed cases, as of the past week, according to Sutter County Jail Commander Captain Jason Piazza. The jail has a maximum capacity of 394 and as of last week, the jail’s population was at 147 inmates.
Piazza said the population decreased by approximately 50 people since the start of the pandemic due to an increase in early releases and only booking certain people into the jail.
“We have encouraged our own deputies and local agencies to cite as many people in the field as possible in order to keep our population down to maintain as much social distancing as possible,” Piazza said via email.
The jail has been releasing inmates three days before the end of their sentence unless the person has exhibited poor behavior. The Judicial Council of California has implemented a rule that allows bail to be lowered to zero for inmates that are not in custody for a serious or violent felony, a sex offender, or charged with any other prohibiting crimes.
“The court can choose to raise bail if it is determined the subject has threatened violence and is likely to carry out the threat,” Piazza said.
Of the population last week, there were 27 people in custody who are aged 50 or older and 43 with 60 days or fewer left on their sentence, according to Piazza.
The jail has made changes to procedure in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. Before entering the jail, inmates and officers are having their temperatures checked and are asked standard questions related to COVID-19. Inmates are required to wear an issued bandana over their faces anytime they are out of their housing units, according to Piazza. All staff are required to wear a cloth mask unless they are working in an area by themselves. If an inmate does end up in isolation due to coronavirus symptoms, officers will wear an N-95 mask and other personal protective equipment when dealing with that individual.
Visitation has been stopped along with education programs and meetings with outside organizations to limit the exposure of the public with inmates, Piazza said.