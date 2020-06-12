Sutter County Superior Court Judge Perry Parker suspended Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order regarding elections, according to a new release from the office of Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City).
Gallagher and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Newsom that was granted at a hearing Friday morning. Newsom’s executive order announced June 3 laid out in more detail how in-person voting will take place this November for the general election. Last month, Newsom ordered that every registered voter would receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
The next hearing will take place in Sutter County Superior Court on June 26 at 8:30 a.m. when the governor’s office must show cause for why the executive order does not violate the California Constitution.