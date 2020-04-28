Officials throughout the Yuba-Sutter area are preparing plans on how best to go about reopening city and county facilities once the local and state stay-at-home orders are eased.
While the majority of city and county employees have continued working through the COVID-19 situation, either remotely or on-site, most government buildings and offices have been closed to the public, aside from those that provide essential services. Once local health officials give the go-ahead, Yuba-Sutter jurisdictions will begin phasing in services and operations.
Diana Langley, interim city manager of Yuba City, said the city plans to utilize a phased-in approach to return all employees back to their physical work locations, with Phase 1 beginning next Monday.
“The return of all employees will be dependent on modifications to the shelter-in-place order at the county and state level,” Langley said. “…The city will be following recommendations by our Bi-County Public Health Officer, Dr. Luu, in regard to staff health, physical distancing, prevention of unnecessary contact, and increased sanitation.”
Starting next Tuesday, Yuba City plans to open up City Hall and the animal shelter, though the Senior Center, Gauche Aquatic Park, Fire Administration, and the front lobby of the police department will remain closed to the public for the time being.
Marysville’s plans to phase in services will include opening city hall with reduced hours and limiting visits to appointment-only, said City Manager Marti Brown. All employees have continued working throughout the recent situation despite city hall being closed.
“We already have an employee screening protocol – we ask employees COVID-19 symptom-related questions, they sign off on their answers and receive a colored wristband (that changes every day), Brown said. “Thermometers are on backorder, but once they are received, employee temperature will also be taken. Once we reopen, we will post precautionary signs related to COVID-19 (e.g. ‘Please do not enter City Hall, PD, or Fire Departments if you are exhibiting any of the following symptoms...).”
The plan for Yuba County is to phase in services over the next 45-60 days, said County Administrator Robert Bendorf. Approximately 75 percent of Yuba County employees have continued working through the COVID-19 situation, some at county facilities and some remotely.
He said the county does plan to implement certain precautions as facilities are reopened to the public. Some departments will operate by appointments only, while others will have limited hours. Working remotely will continue for some employees, and all employees will undergo regular screenings. Face coverings and social distancing will also be required, among other things.
“Our employees have and continue to work tirelessly,” Bendorf said. “We are committed to the health of every one of them and their families. From first responders to those working the call center, emergency operations center, public health and overall general services, our employees have remained focused, innovative and willing to work. We couldn’t be more proud of each of them.”
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said 92 percent of his county employees have continued working through the pandemic, either full or part-time. He said there is currently no set time to have all workers back in their normal offices and work environments, though when it does happen, safety will be the top priority.
“Each department conducts a health screening before employees begin work,” Smith said. “They screen for symptoms such as fever and/or cough and also require a body temperature check before beginning work. Anyone with a fever of 100.4F or higher, per CDC guidelines, will be sent home. Staff are required to wear facial coverings when in common areas, hand sanitizer has been made available as well. Some departments have gone as far as taping directional arrows to the floor to direct people so there is less interaction between staff.”