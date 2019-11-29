While Black Friday has been associated nationwide with hordes of rabid customers running each other over to get their hands on the year’s hottest deals, in Yuba-Sutter, local law enforcement officials are not anticipating any such incidents taking place.
Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said the department will not have any “extra special” patrols on Friday.
“Historically, we have had no problems other than minor issues that could happen on any busy day at the stores,” Runyen said.
He said officers are encouraged to drive through store parking lots in between their usual calls for service for the purpose of maintaining a presence.
Marysville Police Department Lt. Manny Cardoza said the department would not be doing anything out of the ordinary because Marysville does not have many stores that get heavy Black Friday business.
“It’s just a normal day,” Cardoza said.
Ana Cisneros is the department manager for toys at Walmart located on North Beale Road in Marysville. She will be working Friday and has worked Black Friday before.
“It’s usually not that bad,” Cisneros said.
She said the “hot toys” this year will be anything related to the “Fortnite” video game or the “Frozen 2” movie that came out last week. Other items like Legos and a line of toys from child YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji that are popular all year and will be a hot item on Friday.
Children’s ride-ons will be available on Black Friday for $39 and some higher ends models will be available for $98. In addition, game boards, baby alive toys and Barbies will be on sale from between $5-$15, according to Cisneros.