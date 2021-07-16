Nationwide, staffing levels for sworn law enforcement personnel have been experiencing a depleted recruitment pool.
Yuba City Police Department Chief Robert Landon said YCPD currently has a high percentage of police officers and community officers staffed but in the past has followed the nationwide trends of staff shortages.
“We are continuously staffing to fill positions as they become vacant, as we have had several planned retirements and are recruiting accordingly,” Landon said in an email. “In order to meet the demands, we have received permission from the city council to utilize a recruiting bonus for laterals and academy graduates.”
He said dispatchers are where the department is feeling a shortage and it is continuing to recruit, specifically looking for lateral dispatchers by offering a bonus.
The department has added two positions for homeless liaison officers in the past three years.
The biggest challenges in attracting and retaining officers include the proximity of higher paying areas, limited resources, attractiveness of the job and increased legislative demands. Landon said the department continuously looks for grants and creative funding which does not hire additional staff for a limited term.
Sutter County
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said the sheriff’s office has requested a staffing analysis be done that is scheduled to be completed around October.
“My hope is this will produce recommendations for all three divisions within the sheriff’s office, allowing us to set some strategic goals with the board to increase staffing in future budget cycles,” Barnes said in an email.
Barnes is in his third year as sheriff and said in that time the department has averaged one additional position per year. Two community service officers and a finance position have been approved for fiscal year 2021/2022.
“While we do need corrections staff, dispatchers, and deputies, I am waiting for the staffing analysis to help determine how many and then to prioritize our needs,” Barnes said.
He said the staffing analysis will determine how well-positioned the department is to handle its responsibilities. The analysis will include response times, population and call volume.
“Currently, the challenge is comparable pay but, with that said, our associations are currently in contract negotiations with the county,” Barnes said.
The department routinely looks for funding sources.
“We provide the best possible service we can with the resources we have,” Barnes said. “If our staffing analysis determines more staff are needed, we will work with the board to secure funding and create more positions as we move to the future.”
Marysville
Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs said MPD is budgeted 19 sworn police officers and seven communications dispatch positions. He said the department is in the recruitment process for one police officer and one dispatcher. Two additional officers are off on medical leave and there is also a vacant community services officer position that the department hopes to recruit for soon.
“Staff levels have increased as the department added a full-time records clerk to complete the daily requirements,” Sachs said in an email. “The number of positions has not changed except for adding the records position, however, we have had some turnover due to personnel seeking other job careers or transferring to different agencies for increased pay.”
Sachs said departments can always use more resources to accomplish more objectives but that the current personnel is doing the best it can with the resources available.
The big challenge is being competitive with regards to salary and benefits as compared to other agencies in the surrounding counties,” Sachs said. “We are all recruiting from the same pool of applicants and there is a lower number of recruits statewide.”
MPD continuously seeks information regarding grant funding to assist the department, Sachs said. Marysville Joint Unified School District and Yuba County Office of Education pay for MPD’s full-time school resource officer position.
Yuba County
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said staffing is always a challenge and the sheriff’s office continually recruits for its jail and operations divisions.
“We have exceptional people working in all areas of the department, but many of them wear several hats and are spread very thin,” Anderson said in an email. “Mandates from the state and federal levels have increased the workload for us and they rarely come with funding.”
Anderson doesn’t see that trend changing as responsibilities continue to grow. Staffing levels haven’t changed in the past decade. In 2011, the department had 188 total allocations, which are for all employees, sworn and non-sworn. Three new positions are being added in September, which will give the sheriff’s office 191 total allocations.
As staffing levels have stayed the same, Anderson said the population has continued to increase. In 2019, the nationwide rate of sworn officers per 1,000 inhabitants was 2.8 officers per 1,000, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Anderson said the sheriff’s office rates in the past three years have been between 0.8 and 0.9 (slightly less than one deputy per 1,000 residents). He said the department has a current allocation of 61 sworn peace officers with two positions currently vacant.
“We are heading in a very positive direction and need to continue to increase our staffing levels,” Anderson said. “Yuba County is poised for exponential growth and we need to continue to expand and grow in order to keep up with the increasing population. We are exploring technology advancements and will continue to explore those so that we can stay current with crime trends and record management.”
The department continually looks for grant funding but Anderson said the problem is that grant funding is often year to year.
“It is difficult to hire someone with grant funding for one year, not knowing if the grant will be available the following year,” Anderson said.
YCSO recently received three additional deputy sheriff positions that will be funded by the Hard Rock Casino, according to Anderson.