With protests around the country calling for reforms, local law enforcement departments are affected.
Locally, five departments -- a mix of county sheriffs and city police -- shared statistics, as well as thoughts regarding the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
National protests started after a video surfaced of the killing of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died because a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyds neck for almost nine minutes. Locally, there have been peaceful marches and demonstrations in Marysville, Yuba City and Colusa.
As a result of increased public pressure, many police departments have evaluated their policies, including the “carotid hold,” which killed Floyd.
Law enforcement officials shared information regarding the ethinic breakdown of the staff, number of fatal officer-involved shootings in the last five years and how many officers have received advanced training such as use-of-force and de-escalation techniques.
Yuba City
Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon said the department holds its officers to high standards of service for the community it serves.
“The use of force by law enforcement personnel is a matter of critical concern, both to the public and to the law enforcement community,” Landon said in an email. “The department and its members recognize and respect the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone. Officers must understand and have a true appreciation for their authority and limitations of it as well.”
Landon said all officers must complete almost 1,000 hours of training and are required to stay compliant with state regulations for specific skills.
“All perishable skills (use of force, pursuit driving, bias-based policing, etc.) are required to be continuously retaken by officers in order to stay in compliance with California regulations,’ Landon said.
The department uses the Lexipol policy platform for its safety manual and daily training bulletins. Lexipol offers a collection of standards on which a department can base its policy.
“Our policies are reviewed every six months or as case law and new policies are developed throughout the year,” Landon said.
“Our officers are also provided training in racial-biased policing, implicit bias (including cultural awareness training), de-escalation training and crisis intervention training.”
The Yuba City Police Department has 65 officers, comprised of the following ethnicities: 50 White, 3 Asian/Pacific Islander, 3 Black, 4 Hispanic and 5 other.
Sutter County
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Department has 40 deputies on patrol and 54 on the correctional staff at the Sutter County Jail. The ethnicity of Sutter County Sheriff’s department staff as approximations from the human resources department are: 71 White, 4 Black, 4 Asian / Pacific Islander, 3 American Indian, 35 Hispanic, 15 East Indian, 10 other.
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said it’s good practice to evaluate and update training and procedures.
“All of our staff receive updated training on perishable skills, including use of force and de-escalation tactics,” Barnes said in an email. “The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training sets guidelines for training and we strive to meet or exceed those standards.”
Yuba County
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department has 59 full-time deputy sheriffs and is comprised of the following ethnicities: 54.55 percent White, 5.45 percent Black, 30.30 percent Hispanic; 8.48 percent Asian/Pacific Islander and 1.21 percent American Indian.
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson shared his views of the calls for law enforcement reform which have been raised nationally.
“What happened to George Floyd was a travesty and the actions of the involved officers were not reflective of the majority of the law enforcement community. The call to defund and disband law enforcement agencies across the country is alarming and another example of extreme views and of people using this crisis to further their political agendas,” Anderson said in an email.
“To target an individual because of the color of their skin, the uniform they wear or their views and beliefs is unacceptable. As a nation, it is the responsibility of all to step up and to bring about the change that we want to see take place. Members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office believe in community policing, protecting the public, and doing what is best for the constituents of our county, regardless of their background, religion, or the color of their skin.”
He said all officers are required to complete 24 hours of training every two years in “perishable skills like arrest and control, communication and de-escalation.
“Training is a huge budgetary issue and the Sheriff’s Office values training, and enrolls our staff in as many classes as the funding allows,” Anderson said. “Pressure to ‘defund’ law enforcement agencies could jeopardize the availability and access to that essential training.”
Wheatland
The Wheatland Police Department has 12 officers, nine white and three Hispanic. Chief Damiean Sylvester said 11 of the 12 officers have received advanced training, noting that the remaining officer is a reserve officer who will receive advanced training after completing peace officer training.
“I am very disturbed by the actions of all four former Minneapolis Police Officers; George Floyd did not deserve to die,” Sylvester said in an email. ”I have reviewed our carotid hold policy and have decided to ban the use and removed it from our policy.”
Marysville
The Marysville Police Department currently has 19 fully-sworn officers and one vacant position that should be filled in the next two weeks, Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said.
“Currently 15 sworn police officers have received advanced training above and beyond the POST Certified Police Academy,” Sachs said. “Three sworn positions are trainees who are currently in the field training program with our department and one position is due to start in two weeks. Once the trainees successfully complete the field training program, they will be scheduled for advanced training throughout the year along with other officers.”
Sachs said a requested listing of the ethnicity of the officers was not available by publication from the city human resources department.