Lawmakers, law enforcement and victims advocates rallied at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Thursday in opposition of multiple senate bills that impact the state’s response to crime.
The rally took place just before the Assembly Appropriations Committee suspense hearing where a number of bills impacting public safety will either advance to a floor vote today or be held for the year.
Several local officials were in attendance including Wheatland Police Chief Brian Wittmer, Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry and Assemblyman James Gallagher.
“Enough is enough – the Legislature needs to stop excusing and enabling the crime wave that’s turning people around the state into victims,” Gallagher said. “Members of the Appropriations Committee have a choice: double down on the pro-criminal policies that got us into this mess or protect law-abiding Californians. I hope they make the right decision.”
Among the various policies attendants opposed was Senate Bill 553, a bill which amends an existing law that authorizes employers to file temporary restraining orders on behalf of employees who have suffered violence in the workplace. Under the parameters of this bill, employees would not be required to confront suspected shoplifters by their employers.
The bill has strong opposition from the business community as many believe it will do little to prevent violence against employees and will only add to business owners’ workloads.
“Every business owner here has worked hard to pursue the American dream. We create jobs, pay taxes and serve our communities,” Jaskaran Sahota of JKSD Gas and Mini Marts said during the rally. “But at every turn, California seems to make things harder. Our leaders should be supporting us, not the criminals who make it harder to stay in business.”
Attendants also stood in opposition to Senate Bill 94, which would allow for the possibility of parole for people who were sentenced to life in prison after they have served 25 years of their sentence; Senate Bill 81, which prevents sentence enhancements for nonviolent crimes unless a judge deems it necessary; and Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4 (ACA 4), which would allow felons to vote from behind bars.
“Bills like ACA 4, SB 81 and SB 94 are dangerous and misguided attempts to give additional rights and privileges to some of the most heinous criminals imaginable,” said Nina Salarno Besselman, president of Crime Victims United. “If these bills pass, lawmakers will send a message that the interests of criminals matter more than the suffering of victims.”